Top 100 Available 2025 NFL Free Agents List

Here’s an updated look at our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list as the 2024 regular season comes to a close and we head into the offseason.
We’ll be making changes to the list in the coming weeks as players are signed to extension and released, so be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Top NFL Free Agents.
- Player ages are as of Sept 1. 2025.
Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents List
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Age
|1
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|BUF
|31
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|HOU
|31
|3
|Asante Samuel
|CB
|LAC
|25
|4
|Teven Jenkins
|G
|CHI
|27
|5
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|PIT
|36
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|NYJ
|41
|7
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|IND
|27
|8
|Marcus Williams
|S
|BAL
|28
|9
|Za’Darius Smith
|EDGE
|DET
|32
|10
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|MIA
|30
|11
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|BUF
|30
|12
|Mike Hilton
|CB
|CIN
|31
|13
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|SEA
|32
|14
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|CHI
|33
|15
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|CLE
|31
|16
|Von Miller
|EDGE
|BUF
|36
|17
|Calais Campbell
|DL
|MIA
|39
|18
|CJ Mosley
|LB
|NYJ
|33
|19
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|DAL
|33
|20
|Dillon Radunz
|OT
|TEN
|27
|21
|JK Dobbins
|RB
|LAC
|26
|22
|Matt Pryor
|OT
|CHI
|30
|23
|Justin Simmons
|S
|ATL
|31
|24
|Trent Brown
|OT
|CIN
|32
|25
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|NYJ
|34
|26
|Dee Alford
|CB
|ATL
|27
|27
|DJ Turner
|WR
|LV
|28
|28
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|BAL
|29
|29
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|DAL
|31
|30
|Kendall Lamm
|OT
|MIA
|33
|31
|Shaquill Griffin
|CB
|MIN
|30
|32
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|TEN
|30
|33
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|MIN
|34
|34
|James Bradberry
|CB
|PHI
|32
|35
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|MIA
|34
|36
|Vonn Bell
|S
|CIN
|30
|37
|Quandre Diggs
|S
|TEN
|32
|38
|Marcus Maye
|S
|LAC
|32
|39
|Tashaun Gipson
|S
|SF
|35
|40
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|TEN
|30
|41
|Odell Beckham
|WR
|STFA
|32
|42
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|BAL
|32
|43
|Matt Judon
|EDGE
|ATL
|33
|44
|Dalton Risner
|G
|MIN
|30
|45
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|JAX
|33
|46
|Shaq Mason
|G
|HST
|32
|47
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|NE
|30
|48
|EJ Speed
|LB
|IND
|30
|49
|Dennis Gardeck
|EDGE
|ARI
|31
|50
|DeMarcus Walker
|EDGE
|CHI
|30
|51
|Preston Smith
|EDGE
|PIT
|32
|52
|Shaquil Barrett
|EDGE
|TB
|32
|53
|George Fant
|OT
|SEA
|33
|54
|Jalen Mills
|CB
|NYJ
|31
|55
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|LAC
|30
|56
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|NYJ
|30
|57
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|CHI
|31
|58
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|IND
|31
|59
|Daniel Brunskill
|G
|TEN
|31
|60
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|IND
|40
|61
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|CLE
|25
|62
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|ATL
|25
|63
|Lil’Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|DEN
|27
|64
|DJ Chark
|WR
|LAC
|28
|65
|Charles Omenihu
|EDGE
|KC
|28
|66
|Will Hernandez
|G
|ARI
|29
|67
|Jerome Baker
|LB
|TEN
|28
|68
|Myles Bryant
|CB
|HOU
|27
|69
|Andre Chachere
|CB
|ARI
|29
|70
|K’Von Wallace
|S
|SEA
|28
|71
|Jedrick Wills
|OT
|CLE
|26
|72
|Trystan Colon
|C
|ARI
|27
|73
|Nick Gates
|G
|PHI
|29
|74
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLE
|29
|75
|D’Onta Foreman
|RB
|CLE
|29
|76
|Fabian Moreau
|CB
|MIN
|31
|77
|Tre’Davious White
|CB
|BAL
|30
|78
|Eli Apple
|CB
|LAC
|30
|79
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|JAX
|30
|80
|Tony Jefferson
|S
|LAC
|33
|81
|DJ Humphries
|OT
|KC
|31
|82
|Andrus Peat
|OT
|LV
|31
|83
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|CLE
|33
|84
|James Smith-Williams
|EDGE
|ATL
|28
|85
|Lorenzo Carter
|EDGE
|ATL
|29
|86
|Armon Watts
|DL
|NYG
|29
|87
|Maurice Hurst
|DL
|CLE
|30
|88
|John Cominsky
|DL
|DET
|29
|89
|Khalil Davis
|DL
|SF
|29
|90
|Kyzir White
|LB
|ARI
|29
|91
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|KC
|27
|92
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|LV
|29
|93
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|LAC
|30
|94
|Brandon Powell
|WR
|MIN
|29
|95
|Mike Edwards
|S
|TB
|29
|96
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|LAC
|28
|97
|John Johnson
|S
|LAR
|29
|98
|Ryan Neal
|S
|TB
|29
|99
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|ARI
|27
|100
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|NYG
|27
