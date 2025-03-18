Top 100 Available 2025 NFL Free Agents List

Here’s an updated look at our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list as the 2024 regular season comes to a close and we head into the offseason. 

We’ll be making changes to the list in the coming weeks as players are signed to extension and released, so be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Top NFL Free Agents.

  • Player ages are as of Sept 1. 2025.

 

 

 

Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents List

Rank Player Pos Team Age
1 Amari Cooper WR BUF 31
2 Stefon Diggs WR HOU 31
3 Asante Samuel CB LAC 25
4 Teven Jenkins G CHI 27
5 Russell Wilson QB PIT 36
6 Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ 41
7 Julian Blackmon S IND 27
8 Marcus Williams S BAL 28
9 Za’Darius Smith EDGE DET 32
10 Kendall Fuller CB MIA 30
 
 
11 Rasul Douglas CB BUF 30
12 Mike Hilton CB CIN 31
13 Tyler Lockett WR SEA 32
14 Keenan Allen WR CHI 33
15 Jameis Winston QB CLE 31
16 Von Miller EDGE BUF 36
17 Calais Campbell DL MIA 39
18 CJ Mosley LB NYJ 33
19 Eric Kendricks LB DAL 33
20 Dillon Radunz OT TEN 27
21 JK Dobbins RB LAC 26
22 Matt Pryor OT CHI 30
23 Justin Simmons S ATL 31
24 Trent Brown OT CIN 32
25 Tyron Smith OT NYJ 34
 
 
26 Dee Alford CB ATL 27
27 DJ Turner WR LV 28
28 Diontae Johnson WR BAL 29
29 Brandin Cooks WR DAL 31
30 Kendall Lamm OT MIA 33
31 Shaquill Griffin CB MIN 30
32 Chidobe Awuzie CB TEN 30
33 Stephon Gilmore CB MIN 34
34 James Bradberry CB PHI 32
35 Jordan Poyer S MIA 34
36 Vonn Bell S CIN 30
37 Quandre Diggs S TEN 32
38 Marcus Maye S LAC 32
39 Tashaun Gipson S SF 35
40 Tyler Boyd WR TEN 30
 
 
41 Odell Beckham WR STFA 32
42 Nelson Agholor WR BAL 32
43 Matt Judon EDGE ATL 33
44 Dalton Risner G MIN 30
45 Brandon Scherff G JAX 33
46 Shaq Mason G HST 32
47 Sione Takitaki LB NE 30
48 EJ Speed LB IND 30
49 Dennis Gardeck EDGE ARI 31
50 DeMarcus Walker EDGE CHI 30
51 Preston Smith EDGE PIT 32
52 Shaquil Barrett EDGE TB 32
53 George Fant OT SEA 33
54 Jalen Mills CB NYJ 31
55 Gus Edwards RB LAC 30
 
 
56 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ 30
57 Gerald Everett TE CHI 31
58 Mo Alie-Cox TE IND 31
59 Daniel Brunskill G TEN 31
60 Joe Flacco QB IND 40
61 Elijah Moore WR CLE 25
62 Rondale Moore WR ATL 25
63 Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR DEN 27
64 DJ Chark WR LAC 28
65 Charles Omenihu EDGE KC 28
66 Will Hernandez G ARI 29
67 Jerome Baker LB TEN 28
68 Myles Bryant CB HOU 27
69 Andre Chachere CB ARI 29
70 K’Von Wallace S SEA 28
 
 
71 Jedrick Wills OT CLE 26
72 Trystan Colon C ARI 27
73 Nick Gates G PHI 29
74 Nick Chubb RB CLE 29
75 D’Onta Foreman RB CLE 29
76 Fabian Moreau CB MIN 31
77 Tre’Davious White CB BAL 30
78 Eli Apple CB LAC 30
79 Josh Reynolds WR JAX 30
80 Tony Jefferson S LAC 33
81 DJ Humphries OT KC 31
82 Andrus Peat OT LV 31
83 Jordan Akins TE CLE 33
84 James Smith-Williams EDGE ATL 28
85 Lorenzo Carter EDGE ATL 29
 
 
86 Armon Watts DL NYG 29
87 Maurice Hurst DL CLE 30
88 John Cominsky DL DET 29
89 Khalil Davis DL SF 29
90 Kyzir White LB ARI 29
91 Mecole Hardman WR KC 27
92 Michael Gallup WR LV 29
93 Ezekiel Elliott RB LAC 30
94 Brandon Powell WR MIN 29
95 Mike Edwards S TB 29
96 Terrell Edmunds S LAC 28
97 John Johnson S LAR 29
98 Ryan Neal S TB 29
99 Krys Barnes LB ARI 27
100 Isaiah Simmons LB NYG 27
 
 

