Top 100 Available 2025 NFL Free Agents List

Here’s an updated look at our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list as the 2024 regular season comes to a close and we head into the offseason.

We’ll be making changes to the list in the coming weeks as players are signed to extension and released, so be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Top NFL Free Agents.

Player ages are as of Sept 1. 2025.

Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents List

Rank Player Pos Team Age 1 Amari Cooper WR BUF 31 2 Stefon Diggs WR HOU 31 3 Asante Samuel CB LAC 25 4 Teven Jenkins G CHI 27 5 Russell Wilson QB PIT 36 6 Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ 41 7 Julian Blackmon S IND 27 8 Marcus Williams S BAL 28 9 Za’Darius Smith EDGE DET 32 10 Kendall Fuller CB MIA 30 11 Rasul Douglas CB BUF 30 12 Mike Hilton CB CIN 31 13 Tyler Lockett WR SEA 32 14 Keenan Allen WR CHI 33 15 Jameis Winston QB CLE 31 16 Von Miller EDGE BUF 36 17 Calais Campbell DL MIA 39 18 CJ Mosley LB NYJ 33 19 Eric Kendricks LB DAL 33 20 Dillon Radunz OT TEN 27 21 JK Dobbins RB LAC 26 22 Matt Pryor OT CHI 30 23 Justin Simmons S ATL 31 24 Trent Brown OT CIN 32 25 Tyron Smith OT NYJ 34 26 Dee Alford CB ATL 27 27 DJ Turner WR LV 28 28 Diontae Johnson WR BAL 29 29 Brandin Cooks WR DAL 31 30 Kendall Lamm OT MIA 33 31 Shaquill Griffin CB MIN 30 32 Chidobe Awuzie CB TEN 30 33 Stephon Gilmore CB MIN 34 34 James Bradberry CB PHI 32 35 Jordan Poyer S MIA 34 36 Vonn Bell S CIN 30 37 Quandre Diggs S TEN 32 38 Marcus Maye S LAC 32 39 Tashaun Gipson S SF 35 40 Tyler Boyd WR TEN 30 41 Odell Beckham WR STFA 32 42 Nelson Agholor WR BAL 32 43 Matt Judon EDGE ATL 33 44 Dalton Risner G MIN 30 45 Brandon Scherff G JAX 33 46 Shaq Mason G HST 32 47 Sione Takitaki LB NE 30 48 EJ Speed LB IND 30 49 Dennis Gardeck EDGE ARI 31 50 DeMarcus Walker EDGE CHI 30 51 Preston Smith EDGE PIT 32 52 Shaquil Barrett EDGE TB 32 53 George Fant OT SEA 33 54 Jalen Mills CB NYJ 31 55 Gus Edwards RB LAC 30 56 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ 30 57 Gerald Everett TE CHI 31 58 Mo Alie-Cox TE IND 31 59 Daniel Brunskill G TEN 31 60 Joe Flacco QB IND 40 61 Elijah Moore WR CLE 25 62 Rondale Moore WR ATL 25 63 Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR DEN 27 64 DJ Chark WR LAC 28 65 Charles Omenihu EDGE KC 28 66 Will Hernandez G ARI 29 67 Jerome Baker LB TEN 28 68 Myles Bryant CB HOU 27 69 Andre Chachere CB ARI 29 70 K’Von Wallace S SEA 28 71 Jedrick Wills OT CLE 26 72 Trystan Colon C ARI 27 73 Nick Gates G PHI 29 74 Nick Chubb RB CLE 29 75 D’Onta Foreman RB CLE 29 76 Fabian Moreau CB MIN 31 77 Tre’Davious White CB BAL 30 78 Eli Apple CB LAC 30 79 Josh Reynolds WR JAX 30 80 Tony Jefferson S LAC 33 81 DJ Humphries OT KC 31 82 Andrus Peat OT LV 31 83 Jordan Akins TE CLE 33 84 James Smith-Williams EDGE ATL 28 85 Lorenzo Carter EDGE ATL 29 86 Armon Watts DL NYG 29 87 Maurice Hurst DL CLE 30 88 John Cominsky DL DET 29 89 Khalil Davis DL SF 29 90 Kyzir White LB ARI 29 91 Mecole Hardman WR KC 27 92 Michael Gallup WR LV 29 93 Ezekiel Elliott RB LAC 30 94 Brandon Powell WR MIN 29 95 Mike Edwards S TB 29 96 Terrell Edmunds S LAC 28 97 John Johnson S LAR 29 98 Ryan Neal S TB 29 99 Krys Barnes LB ARI 27 100 Isaiah Simmons LB NYG 27