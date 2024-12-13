49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell Not Expected To Be Part Of Team Going Forward

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that LB De’Vondre Campbell is not expected to be a part of the team any longer after refusing to re-enter Thursday Night’s game.

“[It’s] not something you can do and still be a part of our team,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner.

It seems like only a matter of time before San Francisco officially parts ways with Campbell with Shanahan saying they are “working through the semantics.”

Charvarius Ward said he didn’t think Campbell handled the situation well by dressing for the game and refusing to play.

“He’s probably gonna get cut,” Ward said of Campbell, per Matt Barrows.

The 49ers could elect to suspend Campbell, which would prevent him from signing with another team. In the end, it’s clear his days are done in San Francisco.

Campbell had issues with how he was used during his final season in the Green Bay before he was released, so it’s possible that something related to his current role led to him refusing to play. However, that’s purely speculation.

Campbell, 31, was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020 that was worth a maximum of $8 million. He later joined the Packers in 2021 before agreeing to a five-year, $50 million deal in 2022.

Campbell was released earlier this offseason by Green Bay as a post June-1 cut and he later signed on with the 49ers.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 79 tackles and two pass defenses.