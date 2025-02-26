We will be tracking pre-draft meetings with prospects for teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft set to start on Thursday, April 24. Be sure to check back here throughout the offseason for updates to the 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.

NFL teams can meet with draft-eligible players at any of the all-star games, pro days, the NFL Scouting Combine, campus visits or official visits. Virtual meetings over Zoom have also become a fixture since the 2020 pandemic.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 24, and will run through Monday, March 3. At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Even if it’s not reported, teams tend to speak to most of the players they view as draftable or worthy of priority UDFA signings throughout the process, so that’s worth keeping in mind.

2025 NFL Draft Visits

49ers

Combine Formal Interviews

Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen said he had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers, per Matt Maiocco.

said he had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers, per Matt Maiocco. Chase Senior mentions the 49ers had formal Combine interviews with Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton and Tennessee DE James Pearce at the combine.

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler) Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the 49ers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the 49ers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the 49ers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the 49ers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the 49ers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the 49ers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler) West Virginia OLB Ty French met with the 49ers at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the 49ers at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

Bears

Combine Formal Interviews

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Bears. (Ryan Fowler) Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams had a formal Combine interview with the Bears, per Zack Pearson

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Bears. (Ryan Fowler) Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the Bears, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Bears, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa LB Nick Jackson met twice with the Bears at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met twice with the Bears at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Bears at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Bears at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Bears at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Bears at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Bears. (Ryan Fowler) West Virginia OLB Ty French met with the Bears at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Bears at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Bears. (Ryan Fowler) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Bears at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Bengals

Formal Combine Interviews

Penn State TE Tyler Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (MLFootball)

had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (MLFootball) Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally at the Combine with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos including the Bengals.

including the Bengals. Per Mike Payton, Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter says he met formally with the Bengals.

says he met formally with the Bengals. Per Daniel Alameda, Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen has met with the Bengals for a formal Combine interview.

has met with the Bengals for a formal Combine interview. Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams has met with the Bengals at the Combine, per Daniel Alameda

Per Alameda, Shemar Stewart has also met with the Bengals at the Combine.

has also met with the Bengals at the Combine. Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton confirmed that he met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Malik Wright)

confirmed that he met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Malik Wright) Per Malik Wright, Marshall EDGE Mike Green has met with the Bengals at the Combine.

All-Star Circuit

Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Bengals at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Bills

Combine Formal Interviews

Michigan DT Kenneth Grant says he’s met formally with the Bills at the NFL Combine. (Sal Capaccio)

says he’s met formally with the Bills at the NFL Combine. (Sal Capaccio) Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos at the Combine including the Bills.

at the Combine including the Bills. Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr. has met extensively with the Bills at the Combine. (Travis May)

has met extensively with the Bills at the Combine. (Travis May) Arkansas DE Landon Jackson has had a formal interview with the Bills . ( Jon Scott

All-Star Circuit

Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Bills. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Bills, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Bills, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Bills. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Bills. (Ryan Fowler) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Bills at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Broncos

Combine Formal Interviews

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler) Michigan DT Kenneth Grant said he will meet formally at the Combine with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)

said he will meet formally at the Combine with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson) Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler) Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos at the Combine including the Broncos.

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler) Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the Broncos, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Broncos, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Broncos, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Broncos, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler) West Virginia OLB Ty French met with the Broncos at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Browns

30 Visits

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders revealed he has two official visits scheduled so far with the Browns and Giants ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. (Scott Petrak)

Combine Formal Interviews

The Cleveland Browns had a formal Combine interview with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders , per HC Kevin Stefanski via Mary Kay Cabot.

, per HC via Mary Kay Cabot. They did the same with Miami QB Cam Ward , per Scott Petrak, and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe , per Cabot.

, per Scott Petrak, and Alabama QB , per Cabot. Penn State OLB Abdul Carter had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Zac Jackson)

had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Zac Jackson) According to Tony Grossi, the Browns plan to meet formally with Michigan DT Mason Graham.

All-Star Circuit

The Browns met with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at the Shrine Bowl. (Charles McDonald)

at the Shrine Bowl. (Charles McDonald) Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Browns at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Browns at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Browns. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Browns at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Browns at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) West Virginia OLB Ty French met with the Browns at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Buccaneers

Combine Formal Interviews

Justin Melo reports the Buccaneers have a formal meeting scheduled with Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane .

. The Buccaneers met with Oregon LB Jeffrey Bassa at the Combine, per Travis May.

at the Combine, per Travis May. Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielan had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Mike Payton)

had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Mike Payton) Florida LB Shemar James has met with the Buccaneers at the Combine. (Travis May)

All-Star Circuit

Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Buccaneers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Buccaneers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Buccaneers at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Buccaneers at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Buccaneers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Buccaneers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

Cardinals

Combine Formal Interviews

Florida LB Shemar James has met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Travis May)

has met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Travis May) Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen has a meeting scheduled with the Cardinals. (Johnny Venerable)

has a meeting scheduled with the Cardinals. (Johnny Venerable) Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer has met with the Cardinals during the Combine. (Johnny Venerable)

has met with the Cardinals during the Combine. (Johnny Venerable) Ohio State EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau has also met with the team, per Johnny Venerable.

has also met with the team, per Johnny Venerable. North Carolina EDGE Kaimon Rucker said he enjoyed his meeting with the Cardinals, per Bo Brack.

said he enjoyed his meeting with the Cardinals, per Bo Brack. Easton Butler reports the Cardinals have met with LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson at the Combine.

All-Star Circuit

Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Cardinals at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Cardinals at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Cardinals at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Chargers

Combine Formal Interviews

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler) Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler) Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos at the Combine including the Chargers.

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler) Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the Chargers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Chargers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Chargers at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Chargers at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Chargers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Chiefs

Combine Formal Interviews

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)

has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler) Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos at the Combine including the Chiefs.

at the Combine including the Chiefs. Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielan had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Mike Payton)

had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Mike Payton) Florida LB Shemar James has met with Chiefs at the Combine. (Travis May)

has met with Chiefs at the Combine. (Travis May) Georgia Tech DE Kyle Kennard had a formal interview with the Chiefs, per D. Orlando Ledbetter

All-Star Circuit

Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the Chiefs, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Chiefs, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Chiefs at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Chiefs at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Chiefs, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Chiefs, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)

Colts

Combine Formal Interviews

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Per Mike Payton, Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter says he’s had formal Combine meetings with the Colts.

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Colts at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Colts at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Colts, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Colts, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Colts at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Commanders

Combine Formal Interviews

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Ryan Fowler reports the Commanders will hold a formal meeting with Ohio State ED JT Tuimoloau .

. Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos during the Combine including the Commanders.

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Commanders at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Commanders at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Commanders, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Commanders, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Commanders at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Cowboys

Combine Formal Interviews

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Cowboys at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Cowboys at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Cowboys at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Cowboys at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) West Virginia OLB Ty French met with the Cowboys at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Cowboys at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

Dolphins

Combine Formal Interviews

Penn State TE Tyler Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (MLFootball)

had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (MLFootball) Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Dolphins at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Dolphins at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Dolphins at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Dolphins at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler) West Virginia OLB Ty French met with the Dolphins at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Eagles

Combine Formal Interviews

The Eagles had a formal Combine interview with Florida State DT Cam Jackson . (Ryan Fowler)

. (Ryan Fowler) Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielan met with the Eagles. (Mike Payton)

met with the Eagles. (Mike Payton) Florida LB Shemar James has met with the Eagles at the Combine. (Travis May)

All-Star Circuit

Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Eagles, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Eagles, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)

Falcons

Combine Formal Interviews

Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos during the Combine including the Falcons.

All-Star Circuit

Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the Falcons, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Falcons, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Falcons at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Falcons at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Falcons at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Falcons at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Falcons at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Giants

30 Visits

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders revealed he has two official visits scheduled so far with the Browns and Giants ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. (Scott Petrak)

revealed he has two official visits scheduled so far with the Browns and Giants ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. (Scott Petrak) According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants plan to host official visits with all the top quarterback prospects, including Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Combine Formal Interviews

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants plan have formal Combine interviews with all the top quarterback prospects, including Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders .

and Colorado’s . Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Giants. (Ryan Fowler) Penn State OLB Abdul Carter said he had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton) Per Malik Wright, Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer has met with the Giants.

All-Star Circuit

The Giants met with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at the Shrine Bowl. (Charles McDonald)

at the Shrine Bowl. (Charles McDonald) Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Giants. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Giants. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Giants at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Giants at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Giants, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Giants, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Giants at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Jaguars

Formal Combine Interviews

Michigan DT Mason Graham has met with the Jaguars at the Combine, per Travis May.

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler)

Jets

Formal Combine Interviews

Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos during the Combine including the Jets.

All-Star Circuit

Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Jets. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Jets. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Jets at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Jets at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Jets. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Jets. (Ryan Fowler) West Virginia OLB Ty French met with the Jets at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Jets at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Jets. (Ryan Fowler)

Lions

Formal Combine Interviews

Justin Melo reports the Lions held a formal meeting with Oklahoma State ED/LB Collin Oliver at the Combine.

at the Combine. The Lions have also met with Marshall EDGE Mike Green , according to Jeremy Reisman.

, according to Jeremy Reisman. LSU EDGE Sai’Vion Jones spoke about his meeting with the Lions at the Combine, per Mike Payton.

spoke about his meeting with the Lions at the Combine, per Mike Payton. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer has also spoken with the Lions during his time in Indianapolis, per Kory Woods.

has also spoken with the Lions during his time in Indianapolis, per Kory Woods. Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton has met with the Lions at the Combine, per Mike Payton.

has met with the Lions at the Combine, per Mike Payton. Ole Miss OLB Pooh Paul had a formal meeting with the Lions, per Mike Payton.

had a formal meeting with the Lions, per Mike Payton. Auburn EDGE Jalen McLeod has formally met with the Lions at the Combine. (Mike Payton)

has formally met with the Lions at the Combine. (Mike Payton) Minnesota’s Cody Lindenberg met with the Lions at the Combine. (Kory Woods)

met with the Lions at the Combine. (Kory Woods) Mike Payton mentioned that Penn State LB Kobe King has met with the Lions during the Combine.

has met with the Lions during the Combine. Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell had a formal meeting with the Lions during the Combine. (Mike Payton)

had a formal meeting with the Lions during the Combine. (Mike Payton) Notre Dame EDGE Howard Cross had a formal with the Lions at the Combine. (Mike Payton)

had a formal with the Lions at the Combine. (Mike Payton) Michigan DT Kenneth Grant had a formal Combine meeting with the Lions. (Nolan Bianchi)

All-Star Circuit

Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the Lions, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Lions, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Lions at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Lions at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Lions. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Lions. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)

Packers

Combine Formal Interviews

Easton Butler reports the Packers have met with LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson at the Combine.

at the Combine. Gery Woelfel reports the Packers interviewed Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell at the Combine.

All-Star Circuit

Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Packers. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Packers. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Packers. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Packers. (Ryan Fowler) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Packers at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Panthers

Combine Formal Interviews

The Panthers had a formal Combine interview with Florida State DT Cam Jackson . (Ryan Fowler)

. (Ryan Fowler) Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos during the Combine including the Panthers.

All-Star Circuit

Memphis WR Roc Taylor met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler) Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the Panthers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Panthers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Panthers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Panthers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Panthers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Panthers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Panthers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Panthers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler)

Patriots

Combine Formal Interviews

Penn State OLB Abdul Carter said he had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss) Michigan DT Mason Graham says he has met with the Patriots at the Combine. (Josina Anderson)

says he has met with the Patriots at the Combine. (Josina Anderson) Michigan DT Kenneth Grant has met with the Patriots during his time at the Combine. (Travis May)

All-Star Circuit

Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Patriots at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Patriots at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)

Raiders

Combine Formal Interviews

The Raiders have scheduled formal Combine interviews with Miami QB Cameron Ward , Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders , Ohio State QB Will Howard and Syracuse QB Kyle McCord . (Tristen Kuhn)

, Colorado QB , Ohio State QB and Syracuse QB . (Tristen Kuhn) Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart said he met with the Raiders at the Combine, according to Travis May.

said he met with the Raiders at the Combine, according to Travis May. Per Vincent Bonsignore, Marshall DE Mike Green met with the Raiders at the Combine.

Ravens

Combine Formal Interviews

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler) Per Mike Payton, Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter says he had a formal Combine meeting with the Ravens.

All-Star Circuit

Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Ravens at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Ravens at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Ravens at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Ravens at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)

met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Ravens at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Saints

Combine Formal Interviews

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Saints. (Ryan Fowler) Michigan DT Mason Graham says he has met with the Saints at the Combine. (Josina Anderson)

All-Star Circuit

Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Saints at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Saints at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Saints at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Saints at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Saints. (Ryan Fowler) Boston College RB Treshaun Ward met with a long list of teams at the Tropical Bowl, including the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

Seahawks

All-Star Circuit

Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the Seahawks, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Seahawks, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Seahawks at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Seahawks at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Seahawks, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Seahawks, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)

Steelers

Combine Formal Interviews

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler) Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the Combine including with the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)

All-Star Circuit

Virginia Tech WR Ali Jennings met with the Steelers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Steelers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa LB Nick Jackson met with the Steelers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Steelers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Steelers at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Steelers at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Minnesota DL Danny Strigow ‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s list of meetings at the Hula Bowl included the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Steelers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Steelers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Steelers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Steelers, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)

Texans

Combine Formal Interviews

Boston College DE Donovan Ezieruaku said he had a formal meeting with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)

said he had a formal meeting with the Texans. (Cody Stoots) Texans DE Barryn Sorrell said he had a formal interview with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)

said he had a formal interview with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots) Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)

had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots) Texas DT Alfred Collins had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)

had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots) Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos during the Combine including the Texans.

All-Star Circuit

Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Texans at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Titans

Combine Formal Interviews

Penn State OLB Abdul Carter said he had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Jim Wyatt)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Jim Wyatt) Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (MLFootball)

All-Star Circuit

The Titans met with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at the Shrine Bowl. (Charles McDonald)

at the Shrine Bowl. (Charles McDonald) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Titans at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Vikings

Combine Formal Interviews

The Vikings had a formal Combine interview with Florida State DT Cam Jackson . (Ryan Fowler)

. (Ryan Fowler) Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)

had formal Combine interviews with ten teams, including the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler) Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet formally with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos during the Combine including the Vikings.

All-Star Circuit

Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas met with the Vikings at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Vikings at the Hula Bowl, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler) Colorado DE BJ Green II met with the Vikings at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Vikings at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Utah RB Micah Bernard met with the Vikings, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Vikings, among other teams, at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Pitt S Donovan McMillon ‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)

‘s meeting list at the Hula Bowl included the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler) Louisiana Monroe CB Car’lin Vigers met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)

met with several teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler) West Virginia OLB Ty French met with the Vikings at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met with the Vikings at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Miami DE Elijah Alston met with the Vikings at the Tropical Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)