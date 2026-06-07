NFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs WR Jalen McMillan admitted that he wondered if his neck would ever heal properly and allow him to play again.

“I had to sit in my bed and wonder, ‘Is my neck going to heal correctly?” McMillan said, via the team’s website. “So, as soon as I was given the opportunity to play again, I knew that I could not look back and there was no time to be nervous and no time to be thinking about anything.”

Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka and McMillan engaged in a third-down battle; the two are continuously pushing each other this offseason.

“We push each other every day and me and Emeka have a third-down competition right now to see who can get the most catches and we tied so we both have to do pushups,” McMillan laughed.

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski said he’s been impressed with TE Kyle Pitts and said that he’s been focused on being the best possible version of himself.

“He’s trying to be the best version of himself – to be the most complete player at his position,” Stefanski, via Falcons Wire. “Obviously, he’s had some great, great moments in his young career and we’re trying to build off of those. And also, like any player, there’s always things you can work on.”

Saints

Saints QB Tyler Shough commented on getting comfortable in his first year as the full-time starter ahead of OTAs and has drawn praise from RB Alvin Kamara for the swagger he brings to the position.

“[We] kind of tweak what we may call certain things, and then also kind of tear, tailor it to, how we’re trying to attack defenses this year, and that was really cool to see throughout this install process in OTAs, and Phase 2,” Shough said, via ESPN. “There was a self-evaluation from my part and what I can work on, footwork-wise, and setting the pocket, and then also offensively, and how we can kind of get better there.”

“I mean, he’s mature. He got some swag to him,” Kamara noted on Shough. “There’s this lightheartedness about his game and his approach that like, ‘He works his ass off, but he also doesn’t take himself too serious.’ … I think he deals with it well. If there’s some criticism, he don’t shy away from it, but he don’t let it pierce his heart. And if there’s some praise, he takes it and keeps moving.”