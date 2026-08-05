NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Murray, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson told reporters that he views the 2026 season as a contract year for himself and plans to show what he can do to earn a new deal in the future.

“I’m not a dummy,” Johnson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “We all know that and I’ve structured my deal a certain way to put myself back at the table at the age of 27. For me, it was always for this point to get here, and then show how I do what I do and be healthy and be out there doing what I do best and that’s covering, that’s making plays, being a difference-maker. From there, wherever that contract talk goes, it goes.

Lions

Veteran CB Rock Ya-Sin enters the eighth year of his career and second season with the Lions. Ya-Sin said he’s looking forward to competing against their offense in their offseason program.

“I’m just looking forward to competing with these guys, man,” Ya-Sin said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “Coming out every day competing against the offense, competing with the guys in our room. We’re all fighting for opportunities to play and to make this team. I’m just looking forward to whatever opportunity is there taking advantage of it.”

Ya-Sin wants to become “more comfortable” with their defensive system this season and have a better understanding of the safety role.

“Just becoming more comfortable within the defense,” Ya-Sin said. “Not just playing corner position but understanding the safety position and who is doing what. The big picture of the defense schematically. Just growing and becoming more comfortable there.”

Packers

The injury problems for Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd are well-documented. However (knock on wood), so far he’s been participating in camp for Green Bay and is starting to turn some heads. Talent was never the issue for the former third-round pick.

“This guy, MarShawn. I feel like a lot of people forgot what he’s capable of,” Packers S Evan Williams said via WRFV-TV’s Carson Fowler. “He shows up on a daily basis and puts in the work, and he’s flying a million miles an hour.”

“He’s had some bad breaks as far as injuries go. But people have started to write him off, and he’s going to turn some heads this year.”

Vikings

Kyler Murray is competing for the Vikings’ starting quarterback job following his time with the Cardinals. Former Arizona assistant Don Shumpert said Murray needs a coach who is vocal and will hold him accountable.

“I think the play caller will hold him to a high standard, and he needs a coach who is going to be on him, not let him get away with the little things,” Shumpert said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “(Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell) is that type of guy. I think the dude is going to have a crazy year.”

Murray’s college coach at Oklahoma, USC HC Lincoln Riley, thinks Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell will bring out the best of the quarterback.

“The organization he’s a part of, how that organization works, how that organization is coached, how that organization goes about their things on a day-to-day basis is a lot different,” Riley said. “He wants to do it at the highest level, and he wants to be surrounded by that.”

Former Cardinals RBs coach Autry Denson said Murray is ultra-competitive and wants to be held accountable.

“He’s a competitor,” Denson said. “When you challenge a competitor, you know what they’re going to do? They’re going to compete. Challenge him. Hold him accountable. There was not a malicious bone in his body.”