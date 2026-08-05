Bears Activating LB T.J. Edwards From NFI List

Kevin Fishbain reports that the Bears are activating veteran LB T.J. Edwards from the non-football injury list.

Edwards, 29, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He made the team coming out of camp each of his first three seasons and played out a three-year, $1.767 million deal.

Edwards was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia. From there, he joined the Bears on a three-year, $19.5 million deal that included $12 million guaranteed.

He ended last season on injured reserve due to a fractured fibula.

In 2025, Edwards appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 67 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, an interception a defensive touchdown and five pass deflections.