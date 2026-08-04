BREAKING: Ravens Signing WR Zay Flowers To Four-Year, $140M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Ravens are signing WR Zay Flowers to a four-year, $140 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $108 million guaranteed.

Flowers was entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and was scheduled to carry a cap number of $4,466,140. Baltimore exercised Flowers’ fifth-year option for 2027 that was going to cost $27,298,000.

Flowers, 25, was a three-year starter at Boston College who earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,159,137 contract that included an $8,024,827 signing bonus.

Flowers was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Ravens exercised his fifth-year option for the 2027 season worth $27.298 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Flowers appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns.