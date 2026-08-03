Commanders In Touch With Stefon Diggs But Neither Side In Rush To Sign

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, speaking with Grant Paulsen, confirmed the Commanders have been in touch with free agent WR Stefon Diggs, but neither side is in much of a rush to get a deal done right now.

Fowler said he wouldn’t go so far as to say Diggs is expected to land in Washington, “but they’ve had contact and he’s on their radar; if they sign a receiver, he’s on the short list.”

There’s still a fair amount of veteran wideouts available even after the 49ers inked WR Deebo Samuel, who spent this past year with the Commanders.

Fowler points out that Diggs will probably command more than the $7 million maximum Samuel just got from San Francisco. That seems like a relevant factor when figuring out a landing spot, as multiple teams need help at receiver and there’s still the possibility of a training camp injury creating a need for a team.

ESPN’s John Keim says Diggs is a “player of interest” for the Commanders but notes they haven’t expressed interest in any other free agent wideouts.

Diggs is from Maryland and has expressed interest in the idea of playing for his hometown team.

Back in May, SI.com’s Albert Breer said he thinks Diggs will sign a one-year, $10 million deal and named the Chiefs, Commanders, Falcons and Rams as logical landing spots.

Diggs, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Patriots in 2025. He was released after just one season, though.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 85 catches on 102 targets for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

We have Diggs included in our Top 100 Available 2026 Free Agents list.