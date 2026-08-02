Commanders Signed C Trey Hill, Released CB Tre Hawkins

The Commanders announced on Saturday that they are signing C Trey Hill and releasing CB Tre Hawkins in a corresponding move.

Hill, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts in 2024 and bounced on and off their practice squad.

The Packers signed him to a futures deal in 2025 but released him coming out of the preseason. After a month, he caught on with the Bears’ practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Titans back in January.

In 2024, Hill appeared in one game for the Bengals.