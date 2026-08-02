Saints Placing WR Ja’Lynn Polk On Retired List

Per Nick Underhill, Saints WR Ja’Lynn Polk is retiring from the NFL, with the team placing him on the reserve/retired list on Saturday.

Polk had been excused from the team’s last two practices due to personal reasons.

Underhill went on to describe that Polk was happy and healthy, and was even satisfied with his role on the team, yet felt that he needed to step away from the game for his own personal happiness.

Polk, 24, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2024 draft and played 15 games for the team as a rookie.

New Orleans traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Patriots for Polk and a 2028 seventh-round pick but his injury issues prevented him from appearing in a game for the Saints.

In 2024, Polk appeared in 15 games and caught 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Polk as it becomes available.