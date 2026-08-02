Steelers Officially Signed S Rayshawn Jenkins, Released S Darnell Savage

The Steelers announced the official signing of S Rayshawn Jenkins on Saturday and are also releasing S Darnell Savage in a corresponding move.

Jenkins, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 out of Miami. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million rookie contract that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $8 million in 2024 when he was let go, joining the Seahawks ahead of the 2024 season.

Jenkins was set to make a base salary of $4.89 million in 2025 with a cap number of $7.78 million when Seattle released. He caught on with the Browns on a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jenkins appeared in all 17 games for the Browns, making three starts and recording 45 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, an interception, and a pass defense.