We will be tracking pre-draft meetings between prospects and teams ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 23. Go ahead and bookmark this page, as all offseason we’ll be updating the 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.
NFL teams can meet with draft-eligible players at several formal events throughout the pre-draft process. Those include all-star games like the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days conducted by colleges. Virtual meetings over Zoom have become a fixture since the 2020 pandemic, and teams can also conduct private visits, either on campus or by bringing in prospects officially.
The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 23, and will run through Monday, March 2. At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.
Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.
Even if it’s not reported, teams tend to speak to most of the players they view as draftable or worthy of priority UDFA signings throughout the process, so that’s worth keeping in mind.
2026 NFL Draft Visits
49ers
30 Visits
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- The 49ers had front office personnel at Wyoming’s pro day for TE John Michael Gyllenborg. (Tony Pauline)
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the 49ers around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke has an in-person meeting scheduled with the 49ers around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas S Michael Taaffe had a formal interview with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)
- Georgia CB Daylen Everette had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (James Simone)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor met formally with the 49ers at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan)
- Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris had a formal interview with the 49ers. (Ryan Roberts)
Bears
30 Visits
- Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)
- Kentucky C Jager Burton visited the Bears. (Billy Marshall)
- Kentucky RB Seth McGowan also visited the Bears. (Kole Noble)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge was asked to do center drills by the Bears at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- The Bears were out in force at Kansas State’s pro day with a focus on C Sam Hecht. (Brad Biggs)
- Bears GM Ryan Poles, assistant GM Jeff King and director of player personnel Trey Koziol were at the Oklahoma pro day. Prominent Sooners in this class include DE R Mason Thomas, WR Deion Burks, DT Gracen Halton, TE Jaren Kanak, RB Jaydn Ott, S Robert Spears-Jennings and OL Febechi Nwaiwu. (Brad Biggs)
Combine Formal Interviews
- North Dakota State QB Cole Payton had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Tom Downey)
- Arkansas CB Julian Neal had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (James Simone)
- Oregon S Dillon Thieneman had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)
- Missouri WR Kevin Coleman Jr. said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Khari Thompson)
- Florida CB Devin Moore had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)
- Washington CB Tacario Davis was scheduled to have a formal interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)
- Alabama TE Josh Cuevas said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met formally with the Bears at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)
- Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Dan Parr)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (CHGO)
All-Star Circuit
- UTSA LB Shad Banks has had multiple meetings with the Bears between the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Bears at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Bengals
30 Visits
- Indiana RB Kaelon Black has a 30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ole Miss S Kapena Gushiken will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Matt Zenitz)
- Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis had a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Bengals before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia State WR Ted Hurst met with the Bengals’ WR coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Bengals DC Al Golden and DL coach Jerry Montgomery were at Clemson’s pro day. The Tigers have a few draft-eligible linemen, including DT Peter Woods, DE T.J. Parker and DT DeMonte Capehart. (Billy Marshall)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke will meet in person with the Bengals at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Auburn OT Jeremiah Wright said he met with the Bengals. (Daniel Alameda)
- Miami OT Francis Mauigoa said he had a formal meeting with the Bengals. (Daniel Alameda)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)
- Utah OT Spencer Fano and Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor met with the Bengals at the Combine (Malik Wright)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore, Clemson CB Avieon Terrell and Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy met formally with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton had a formal meeting with the Bengals. (Malik Wright)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Bengals. (Destin Adams)
- Florida DT Caleb Banks had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Daniel Alameda)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Joe Danneman)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Joe Danneman)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Jeremy Rauch)
- Cincinnati DT Dontay Corleone had a Combine meeting set up with the Bengals. (Jeremy Rauch)
- Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris had a formal interview with the Bengals. (Ryan Roberts)
- Penn State DT Zane Durant said he met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Malik Wright)
- Ohio State LB Sonny Styles met with the Bengals at the Combine. (Jeremy Rauch)
- Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Bengals. (Kelsey Conway)
Bills
30 Visits
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Billy Marshall)
- Louisville WR Chris Bell took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter and TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr visited the Bills. (Tony Pauline)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Oregon WR Malik Benson has a private workout scheduled with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston has a private workout planned with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)
- South Carolina State CB Jarod Washington met with the Bills at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Arkansas LB Xavian Sorey Jr. met privately with the Bills before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller will work out privately for the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Chris Brown)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Bills. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Bills. (Tom Downey)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. met formally with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Alabama WR Germie Bernard had a formal meeting with the Bills. (Lance Lysowski)
- Connecticut WR Skyler Bell said he met with the Bills at the Combine. (Storrs Central)
- Oregon S Dillon Thieneman had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Matt Parrino)
- Oklahoma S Robert Spears-Jennings said he met with the Bills. (Josh Reed)
- Miami DB Jakobe Thomas said he met with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore said he met with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- Georgia DT Christen Miller said he had an interview scheduled with the Bills. (Andy Young)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Arye Pulli)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had four formal Combine interviews, including with the Bills. (Tom Downey)
- Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Travis May)
Broncos
30 Visits
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a top 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
- Missouri DT Chris McClellan took a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Billy Marshall)
- Nebraska LB Dasan McCullough will visit the Broncos. (James Simone)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan and OL Evan Beerntsen met with the Broncos at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Broncos at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke has a private pro day meeting scheduled with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher, Georgia DT Christen Miller and Florida DT Caleb Banks had formal Combine interviews with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
- Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers met formally with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq had a formal interview with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Cincinnati TE Joe Royer had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Ohio State TE Max Klare met formally with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal Combine meeting with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Broncos. (Aaron Wilson)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Broncos. (Tom Downey)
- Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson had a formal interview with the Broncos. (Andrew Mason)
- Miami OT Markel Bell had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Arye Pulli)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Broncos at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
- Georgia LB CJ Allen had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- The Broncos also had formal interviews with Ohio State’s Sonny Styles, Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, Cincinnati’s Jake Golday and Missouri’s Josiah Trotter. (Klis)
- Clemson LB Wade Woodaz and BYU LB Jack Kelly said they met with the Broncos at the Combine. (Chris Tomasson)
Browns
30 Visits
- Louisville WR Chris Bell had a 30 visit with the Browns. (Aaron Wilson)
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Kay Adams)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)
- According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Browns.
- Miami OT Markel Bell has a 30 visit set up with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)
- According to Tom Pelissero, Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Ohio State WR Carnell Tate took a top 30 visit with the Browns.
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson had a 30 visit with the Browns. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (James Simone)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Browns. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese met formally with the Browns at the Combine. (Stefan Krajisnik)
- Miami QB Carson Beck had a formal interview with the Browns. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson had a formal interview with the Browns. (Ashley Bastock)
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Tony Grossi)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Miami OT Francis Mauigoa had a formal interview with the Browns. (Scott Petrak)
- Clemson OT Blake Miller met formally with the Browns. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Utah OT Caleb Lomu had a formal interview with the Browns. (Chris Easterling)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Browns. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Browns. (Malik Wright)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Browns. (Destin Adams)
- Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Arye Pulli)
- Miami OT Markel Bell had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Arye Pulli)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Browns at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- USC WR Makai Lemon met with the Browns at the Combine. (Spencer German)
Buccaneers
30 Visits
- Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter)
- Missouri DE Zion Young visited the Buccaneers. (JC Allen)
- Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas will take a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (James Simone)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Pewter Report is tracking the Buccaneers’ formal Combine interviews. On offense, the list includes Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor, Alabama QB Ty Simpson, Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson, Texas A&M RB Le’Veon Moss, Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq, Ohio State TE Max Klare, Stanford TE Sam Roush, Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher, Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek and Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon.
- On defense, the list includes Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, Cincinnati LB Jake Golday, Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis, Alabama LB Justin Jefferson, Oklahoma LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas, Illinois DE Gabe Jacas, Western Michigan DE Nadame Tucker, Clemson DE T.J. Parker, Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter, Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald, Florida DT Caleb Banks, Florida State DT Darrell Jackson, Arizona S Genesis Smith and Arizona CB Treydan Stukes.
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Buccaneers. (Tom Downey)
- Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Buccaneers. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez had a formal interview with the Buccaneers. (Tom Downey)
- Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Bucs. (Tom Downey)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had four formal Combine interviews, including with the Bucs. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia LB CJ Allen had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Travis May)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain, Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell, Missouri DE Zion Young and Texas Tech DE David Bailey all had formal Combine interviews with the Bucs. (Ryan Roberts)
- Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris had a formal interview with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Roberts)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Buccaneers. (Devin Jackson)
All-Star Circuit
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Buccaneers at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
Cardinals
30 Visits
- Florida DT Caleb Banks took a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Billy Marshall)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Oregon WR Malik Benson met one-on-one with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris met with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Cardinals around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Cardinals. (Malik Wright)
- Alabama QB Ty Simpson had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Browns at the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor met formally with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain and Ohio State LB Arvell Reese said they met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Darren Urban)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey said he met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Dan Parr)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Cardinals. (Devin Jackson)
All-Star Circuit
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Cardinals at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Chargers
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Chargers OL coach Butch Barry was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer and G Josh Braun. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Penn State RB Kaytron Allen interviewed formally with the Chargers. (Tom Downey)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Chargers at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
All-Star Circuit
- Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne met formally with the Chargers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Chiefs
30 Visits
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson will visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)
- Florida DT Caleb Banks took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Arye Pulli)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson said he had six formal Combine interviews, including with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain met formally with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Sam McDowell)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Pete Sweeney)
- Auburn DL Keldric Faulk said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (David Newton)
- Clemson DT Peter Woods met formally with the Chiefs. (Charles Goldman)
- Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Chiefs. (Malik Wright)
- Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Roberts)
- USC WR Makai Lemon said he met with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Chiefs. (Destin Adams)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Arye Pulli)
- Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy met formally with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Duke CB Chandler Rivers said he met with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse had a formal interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Arizona S Genesis Smith had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Daniel Harms)
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate had a formal meeting with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil had a formal interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell met formally with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Matt Foster)
- Missouri WR Kevin Coleman had a Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Miami OT Francis Mauigoa had a formal interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met formally with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Travis May)
All-Star Circuit
- Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne had heavy interest from the Chiefs at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Chiefs at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Colts
30 Visits
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ole Miss S Kapena Gushiken will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)
- Miami of Ohio LB Jackson Kuwatch has a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Colts before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Kansas State TE Jerand Bradley has a meeting set up with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Colts around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Ole Miss OL Jayden Williams has a private meeting with the Colts set up after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
- Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Jake Arthur)
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Sean Ackerman)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Arye Pulli)
- Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Tom Downey)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Colts. (Devin Jackson)
Commanders
30 Visits
- Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis will take a top 30 visit with the Commanders. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)
- According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Commanders.
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate and the Commanders are trying to set up an official visit, per Tate. (John Keim)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Oregon WR Malik Benson met one-on-one with the Commanders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Commanders around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Georgia CB Daylen Everette had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (James Simone)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (JP Finlay)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Commanders. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Commanders. (Malik Wright)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Commanders. (Destin Adams)
- Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore had a formal meeting with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)
- Auburn DE Keyron Crawford said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Commanders. (Tom Downey)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Candi Waller)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (John Keim)
- Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (JP Finlay)
- Ohio State LB Sonny Styles had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (John Keim)
All-Star Circuit
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Commanders at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
- Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne had heavy interest from the Commanders at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
- UTSA LB Shad Banks has had multiple meetings with the Commanders between the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Cowboys
30 Visits
- Texas CB Malik Muhammad has an upcoming visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)
- Louisville DT Rene Konga will take a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey said he plans to visit the Cowboys. (USC)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit scheduled with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take an official visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Penn State OL Olavaivega Ioane, Drew Shelton, Nick Dawkins, and Nolan Rucci will work out privately for the Cowboys. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson will have a private dinner with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)
- TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr will meet with the Cowboys before his pro day and attend their local day. (Justin Melo)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had a private meeting with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Cowboys OL coach Conor Riley was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer and G Josh Braun. (Tony Pauline)
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller will work out privately for the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- LSU LB Harold Perkins has dinner scheduled with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. is planning a private dinner with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Clarence Hill)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. met formally with the Cowboys. (Turron Davenport)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a formal interview scheduled with the Cowboys. (Todd Archer)
- Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Connecticut WR Skyler Bell said he met with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Storrs Central)
- Penn State RB Nick Singleton said he had a meeting with the Cowboys. (Travis May)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had a formal Combine meeting with the Cowboys. (Ryan Roberts)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)
- Texas A&M CB Will Lee had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun met formally with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, LSU LB Harold Perkins, South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse and Penn State S Zakee Wheatley had formal Combine interviews with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Florida CB Devin Moore and Houston CB Latrell McCutchin met formally with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)
- Clemson CB Avieon Terrell and Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy also had formal interviews with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. (Arye Pulli)
- Florida DT Caleb Banks, Missouri DE Zion Young, Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton and Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas also met formally with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Nicole Hutchison)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Oklahoma LB Kendal Daniels met formally with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr had a formal Combine meeting with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Arkansas LB Xavian Sorey had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nicole Hutchison)
- South Carolina DT Nick Barrett had a formal Combine interview with Dallas. (Nick Harris)
- UCLA DT Gary Smith had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Tennessee DE Joshua Josephs had a formal Combine meeting with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Ohio State LB Sonny Styles had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Texas A&M LB Scooby Williams had a formal interview with the Cowboys. (Tony Catalina)
- Florida State DT Darrell Jackson met formally with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez had a formal interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Auburn DE Keyron Crawford said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had four formal Combine interviews, including with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Texas DE Trey Moore had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor and Clemson DE T.J. Parker had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris had a formal interview with the Cowboys. (Ryan Roberts)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Cowboys. (Devin Jackson)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Calvin Watkins)
- Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell said he had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Todd Archer)
- Georgia LB CJ Allen had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
All-Star Circuit
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Cowboys at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Dolphins
30 Visits
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit set up with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
- According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Dolphins.
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Washington WR Denzel Boston met with the Dolphins at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Dolphins after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller met privately with the Dolphins. (Jacob Infante)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Miami QB Carson Beck had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Joe Schad)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a formal interview scheduled with the Dolphins. (David Furones)
- Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy met formally with the Dolphins. (Joe Schad)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Dolphins at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)
- Auburn DE Keldric Faulk had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones)
- Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Jets, among 17 total teams. (Josina Anderson)
All-Star Circuit
- Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne met formally with the Dolphins at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Eagles
30 Visits
- Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Eagles before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. took a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
- Penn State G Olavaivega Ioane, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton and OT Drew Shelton will visit the Eagles. They count as local visits and not against the 30 limit. (Johnny McGonigal)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore has a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Michigan TE Marlin Klein had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (James Simone)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Zach Berman)
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Texas TE Jack Endries had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia OT Monroe Freeling had a formal interview with 18 teams, including the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
- Vanderblit TE Eli Stowers was scheduled to interview with the Eagles. (Arye Pulli)
- Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor had a formal meeting with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon said he met with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Clemson OT Blake Miller had a formal with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- N.C. State TE Justin Joly had a formal interview scheduled with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Clemson CB Avieon Terrell had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Ohio State TE Max Klare had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Andrew DiCecco)
- Texas S Michael Taaffe had a formal interview with the Eagles. (Chase Senior)
- Penn State RB Nick Singleton met with the Eagles at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal interview with the Eagles at the Combine. (James Simone)
- Georgia CB Daylen Everette had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (James Simone)
- Texas A&M guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams said his only formal interview was with the Eagles. (Arye Pulli)
- Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan met formally with the Eagles. (Arye Pulli)
- Western Michigan DE Nadame Tucker had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Andrew DiCecco)
- SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Tom Downey)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had four formal Combine interviews, including with the Eagles. (Tom Downey)
- Michigan DE Derrick Moore had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Penn State DT Zane Durant said he met with the Eagles at the Combine. (Devin Jackson)
- LSU LB Harold Perkins had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
Falcons
30 Visits
- Arkansas RB Mike Washington had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)
- Michigan TE Marlin Klein visited the Falcons. (Billy Marshall)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke has an official visit scheduled with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Falcons around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Falcons OL coach Dwayne Ledford was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer and G Josh Braun. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
- Texas CB Malik Muhammad had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
- Penn State RB Kaytron Allen interviewed formally with the Falcons. (Tom Downey)
- Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Ryan Roberts)
All-Star Circuit
- UTSA LB Shad Banks has had multiple meetings with the Falcons between the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Giants
30 Visits
- Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Giants before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)
- USC WR Makai Lemon will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Arye Pulli)
- According to Art Stapleton, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love took an official “30” visit with the Giants.
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Giants at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Navy RB/WR Eli Heidenreich only did receiver drills at his pro day, which were run by the Giants. (Tony Pauline)
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Giants around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke has an in-person meeting scheduled with the Giants around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love met formally with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane and Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun had formal Combine interviews with the Giants. (SNY Giants)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Giants. (Malik Wright)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Giants at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)
- USC WR Makai Lemon said he met with the Giants at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Giants. (Devin Jackson)
- Ohio State LB Sonny Styles had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)
- Texas LB Anthony Hill and Clemson DT Peter Woods also had formal interviews with New York. (Stapleton)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter said he met with the Giants at the Combine (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
All-Star Circuit
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Giants at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Giants at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Jaguars
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Jaguars around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Arizona State CB Keith Abney had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (John Shipley)
- Texas TE Jack Endries had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler)
- Oregon OL Alex Harkey met formally at the Combine with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)
- Alabama C Parker Brailsford met formally with the Jaguars. (Cody Stoots)
- Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Arye Pulli)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)
- Texas LB Anthony Hill said he met with the Jaguars at the Combine. (John Shipley)
All-Star Circuit
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Jaguars at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
Jets
30 Visits
- Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Jets before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli)
- Penn State RB Nick Singleton will meet privately with the Jets. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)
- Tennessee DE Tyre West took a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will take a 30 visit with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)
- Indiana RB Kaelon Black has an official visit with the Jets. (Brian Costello)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Jets after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Navy DT Landon Robinson met with the Jets at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Jets at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Arkansas QB Taylen Green had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Jets. (Malik Wright)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Jets. (Destin Adams)
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate said he had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Harrison Glaser)
- Alabama QB Ty Simpson had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Jets at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore had a formal meeting with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey said he met with the Jets at the Combine. (Dan Parr)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Jets, among 17 total teams. (Josina Anderson)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter said he met with the Jets at the Combine (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
All-Star Circuit
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Jets at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Jets at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Lions
30 Visits
- Marshall WR Demarcus Lacey visited the Lions. (Aaron Wilson)
- Tennessee DL Tyre West has a 30 visit with the Lions. (Arye Pulli)
Combine Formal Interviews
- TCU S Bud Clark had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Colton Pouncy)
- Oregon OL Alex Harkey met formally at the Combine with the Lions. (Tom Downey)
- North Dakota State QB Cole Payton had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Tom Downey)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)
- Penn State RB Nick Singleton said he had a formal interview with the Lions. (Travis May)
- Florida DE Tyreak Sapp said he met with the Lions. (CrunchTimeSports)
- Oregon CB Jadon Canady met formally with the Lions. (Ryan Roberts)
- Cincinnati TE Joe Royer met with the Lions at the Combine. (CrunchTimeSports)
- Houston TE Tanner Koziol had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (CrunchTimeSports)
- Michigan TE Marlin Klein had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Emmett Matasovsky)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Mike Payton)
- Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor, Oregon G Emmanul Pregnon and Kentucky G Jalen Farmer had formal Combine interviews with the Lions. (CrunchTimeSports)
- Kansas OL Enrique Cruz met formally with the Lions. (Emmett Matasovsky)
- Texas S Michael Taaffe said he met with the Lions at the Combine. (Emmett Matasovsky)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor and Clemson DE T.J. Parker had formal Combine interviews with the Lions. (Crunch Time Sports)
- Texas A&M LB Taurean York met formally with the Lions at the Combine. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Florida State DT Darrell Jackson met formally with the Lions at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Cincinnati DT Dontay Corleone met formally with the Lions. (Tom Downey)
- Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Lions. (Tom Downey)
- Auburn DL Bobby Jamison-Travis met formally with the Lions at the Combine. (Justin Melo)
- Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Travis May)
- Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Travis May)
All-Star Circuit
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Lions at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
Packers
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- South Carolina State CB Jarod Washington met with the Packers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Packers around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Oregon OL Alex Harkey met formally at the Combine with the Packers. (Tom Downey)
- Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey)
- South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met formally with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel)
- Iowa DB T.J. Hall had a formal combine interview with the Packers. (Emmett Matasovsky)
- Florida State DT Darrell Jackson met formally with the Packers at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- LSU LB Harold Perkins had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Ryan Fowler)
All-Star Circuit
- Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne met formally with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
- Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr. met with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl. (Packers Weekly)
Panthers
30 Visits
- Indiana RB Kaelon Black has a 30 visit scheduled with the Panthers. (Aaron Wilson)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke will take a top 30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Oregon WR Malik Benson met one-on-one with the Panthers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp met with the Panthers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
- Georgia CB Daylen Everette had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (James Simone)
- Ohio State LB Sonny Styles said he had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Kassidy Hill)
- Auburn DE Keldric Faulk had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (David Newton)
All-Star Circuit
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Panthers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Patriots
30 Visits
- Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
- Penn State S Zakee Wheatley has a 30 visit set up with the Patriots. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Clemson RB Adam Randall had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Billy Marshall)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Kay Adams)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
- Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (James Simone)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Ole Miss OL Jayden Williams had a private meeting with the Patriots before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller met privately with the Patriots. (Jacob Infante)
- Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Patriots before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Oklahoma S Robert Spears-Jennings met extensively with the Patriots at his pro day. Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton also met with the Patriots. (Tony Pauline)
- Arkansas RB Mike Washington had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots and met privately with them before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Patriots around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke has an in-person meeting scheduled with the Patriots around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Arkansas RB Mike Washington had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots and met privately with them before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli)
- SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)
- Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)
- Auburn DE Keyron Crawford said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)
- Missouri DE Zion Young met formally with the Patriots at the Combine. (Mark Daniels)
- Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell said he met with the Patriots. (Mark Daniels)
Raiders
30 Visits
- Washington WR Denzel Boston has 12 top 30 visits, including with the Raiders. (Brady Henderson)
- Indiana RB Kaelon Black is visiting the Raiders. (Mitchell Renz)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Georgia WR Zachariah Branch met with the Raiders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson said he had six formal Combine interviews, including with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)
- Per multiple reports, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza said at the Combine he had a formal interview with the Raiders.
- Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Vincent Bonsignore)
- Georgia WR Zachariah Branch had a formal interview with the Raiders. (Levi Edwards)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Raiders. (Malik Wright)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal interview with the Raiders. (Adam Hill)
- South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Levi Edwards)
- Indiana C Pat Coogan said he met with the Raiders at the Combine. (Adam Hill)
All-Star Circuit
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Raiders at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Rams
30 Visits
- According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Rams.
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Oregon OL Alex Harkey will work out privately for the Rams following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors.
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson has a private meeting with the Rams set up. (Kirk Kenney)
Combine Formal Interviews
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Rams. (Ryan Fowler)
- Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Ryan Roberts)
- USC WR Makai Lemon said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor met formally with the Rams at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Bowie TV)
Ravens
30 Visits
- Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Ravens before the draft. (Arye Pulli)
- Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton will take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Arye Pulli)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Illinois G Josh Gesky met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Ravens OL coach Dwayne Ledford was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer and G Josh Braun. Baltimore has been especially connected to Burton. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Ravens. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Ravens. (Tom Downey)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Ravens at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Florida DT Caleb Banks said he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Bowie TV)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Ravens. (Devin Jackson)
- Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Ravens. (Jeff Zrebiec)
All-Star Circuit
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Ravens at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Ravens at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Saints
30 Visits
- Penn State S Zakee Wheatley has a 30 visit set up with the Saints. (Nick Farabaugh)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit set up with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
- According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Saints.
- Louisville WR Chris Bell had an official visit with the Saints. (Nick Underhill)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Washington WR Denzel Boston has a private workout planned with the Saints. (Tony Pauline)
- Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan and OL Evan Beerntsen met with the Saints at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller met privately with the Saints. (Jacob Infante)
- Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Saints around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Illinois G Josh Gesky met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson has a private meeting with the Saints set up. (Kirk Kenney)
- Wyoming G Caeden Barnett met with the Saints before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Alabama OL Jaeden Roberts will meet with the Saints after his pro day. (Nick Underhill)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke will meet in person with the Saints at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh has a private workout scheduled with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson said he had six formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Justin Melo)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Saints. (Tom Downey)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Saints. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Saints. (Malik Wright)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Saints at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)
- Louisville WR Chris Bell said he met with the Saints at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate said he had a formal meeting with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
- LSU LB Harold Perkins had a formal meeting with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
- Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Tom Downey)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Candi Waller)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Devin Jackson)
All-Star Circuit
- Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne met formally with the Saints at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Seahawks
30 Visits
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller visited the Seahawks. (Jacob Infante)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman visited the Seahawks. He counts as a local visit. (Brian Nemhauser)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson will visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Seahawks at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt said he had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)
- Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)
- Auburn DE Keyron Crawford said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey)
Steelers
30 Visits
- Illinois DL James Thompson and Pitt LB Kyle Louis visited the Steelers. Louis counts as a local prospect and not against the 30 limit. (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston will take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)
- Miami QB Carson Beck and San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had top 30 visits with the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)
- Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell and Kentucky WR Kendrick Law visited the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)
- Penn State TE Khalil Dinkins visited the Steelers but doesn’t count toward the 30 limit as a local prospect. (Mike DeFabo)
- Washington CB Ephesians Prysock had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)
- Miami OT Markel Bell had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Georgia WR Zachariah Branch had dinner with the Steelers before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Miami QB Carson Beck had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)
- Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy met formally with the Steelers. (Derrick Bell)
- Miami CB Keionte Scott had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Oregon S Dillon Thieneman and TCU S Bud Clark had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Alan Saunders)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling met formally with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor had a formal meeting with the Steelers. (Brendan Howe)
- Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon and Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Brendan Howe)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Steelers. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Steelers. (Tom Downey)
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier said he had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Jack Sperry)
- USC WR Makai Lemon, Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, Georgia State WR Ted Hurst and Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Christopher Carter)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr., Alabama WR Germie Bernard, Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields, Georgia WR Zachariah Branch and Iowa WR Kaden Wetjen also had formal interviews. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood and Clemson CB Avieon Terrell had formals with the Steelers. (Chris Halicke)
- South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse and Georgia CB Daylen Everette also met formally with the Steelers. (Christopher Carter)
- Arizona CB Keith Abney said he met with the Steelers. (Brendan Howe)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor said he had a formal interview with the Steelers. (Destin Adams)
- According to Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers held a formal Combine interview with Penn State QB Drew Allar.
- Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny said he met formally with the Steelers at the Combine. (Travis May)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald had a formal Combine interview with Pittsburgh. (SteelersDepot)
- Cincinnati LB Jake Golday had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Ross McCorkle)
- Florida State DT Darrell Jackson met formally with the Steelers at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Georgia LB CJ Allen had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)
Texans
30 Visits
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Texans. (Tony Pauline)
- Clemson RB Adam Randall had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor took an official visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- South Carolina State CB Jarod Washington met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Texans GM Nick Caserio attended the South Carolina pro day and was paying close attention to the DB drills. South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse and S Jalon Kilgore are two of the notable draft-eligible Gamecocks. (Mike Kaye)
- Navy DT Landon Robinson met with the Texans at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Illinois G Josh Gesky met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Arkansas RB Mike Washington had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Texans. (Tom Downey)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Texans. (Tom Downey)
- Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon had a formal meeting with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Alabama C Parker Brailsford met formally with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Clemson OT Blake Miller interviewed with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Utah OT Caleb Lomu met formally with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Notre Dame G Billy Schrauth had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor met formally with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Penn State G Olavaivega Ioane had a formal interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Auburn C Connor Lew said he had a formal meeting with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Penn State RB Kaytron Allen said he met with the Texans. (Landry Locker)
- Cincinnati TE Joe Royer said he had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Michigan TE Marlin Klein met formally with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Ohio State TE Max Klare said he met with the Texans. (Landry Locker)
- Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq said he met with the Texans at the Combine. (Landry Locker)
- Missouri DT Chris McClellan had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Cincinnati LB Jake Golday had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Georgia LB CJ Allen met formally with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Iowa State DT Domonique Orange said he met with the Texans at the Combine. (Landry Locker)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter said he met with the Texans at the Combine. (Landry Locker)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald had a formal interview with the Texans. (Landry Locker)
Titans
30 Visits
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)
- Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love visited the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)
- According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Titans.
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Titans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- USC WR Makai Lemon and LSU WR Chris Hilton met formally with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. met formally with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)
- Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)
- Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge had a formal meeting with the Titans. (Nick Suss)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Titans. (Malik Wright)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Titans. (Destin Adams)
- Ohio State LB Arvell Reese, Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq, South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse, Texas A&M CB Will Lee and N.C. State DT Brandon Cleveland had formal Combine interviews with the Titans. (Justin Melo)
- Texas Tech DE David Bailey had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Terry McCormick)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Terry McCormick)
All-Star Circuit
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Titans at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Titans at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Vikings
30 Visits
- Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne had a 30 vist with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)
- Wisconsin TE Lance Mason took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Aaron Wilson)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. He also has a private workout set up with the team. (Ryan Fowler)
Pro Days/Private Workouts
- Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris met with the Vikings at his pro day. They’ll also have a private workout with OL Jayden Williams. (Tony Pauline)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison also met privately with the Vikings. (Tony Pauline)
- Oregon OL Alex Harkey will work out privately for the Vikings following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors.
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. He also has a private workout set up with the team. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arkansas DT Cam Ball met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia State WR Ted Hurst met with the Vikings’ WR coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson met with the Vikings at his pro day and the team also ran the position drills at the event. (Tony Pauline)
Combine Formal Interviews
- Penn State RB Kaytron Allen interviewed formally with the Vikings. (Tom Downey)
- Connecticut WR Skyler Bell said he met with the Vikings at the Combine. (Storrs Central)
- Florida OT Austin Barber said he had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Travis May)
- Miami OT Markel Bell had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli)
- Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson had a formal meeting with the Vikings. (Connor Rogers)
All-Star Circuit
- North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Vikings at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
Please dont take all year to update this thanks in advance have a great draft szn