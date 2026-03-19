We will be tracking pre-draft meetings between prospects and teams ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 23. Go ahead and bookmark this page, as all offseason we’ll be updating the 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.

NFL teams can meet with draft-eligible players at several formal events throughout the pre-draft process. Those include all-star games like the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days conducted by colleges. Virtual meetings over Zoom have become a fixture since the 2020 pandemic, and teams can also conduct private visits, either on campus or by bringing in prospects officially.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 23, and will run through Monday, March 2. At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Even if it’s not reported, teams tend to speak to most of the players they view as draftable or worthy of priority UDFA signings throughout the process, so that’s worth keeping in mind.

2026 NFL Draft Visits

49ers

30 Visits

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler) Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler) Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

The 49ers had front office personnel at Wyoming’s pro day for TE John Michael Gyllenborg . (Tony Pauline)

. (Tony Pauline) Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the 49ers around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

will have a private meeting with the 49ers around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson) Memphis OT Travis Burke has an in-person meeting scheduled with the 49ers around his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Combine Formal Interviews

Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler) Texas S Michael Taaffe had a formal interview with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)

had a formal interview with the 49ers. (Chase Senior) Georgia CB Daylen Everette had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (James Simone)

had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (James Simone) Miami DE Akheem Mesidor met formally with the 49ers at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan)

met formally with the 49ers at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan) Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris had a formal interview with the 49ers. (Ryan Roberts)

Bears

30 Visits

Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler) Kentucky C Jager Burton visited the Bears. (Billy Marshall)

visited the Bears. (Billy Marshall) Kentucky RB Seth McGowan also visited the Bears. (Kole Noble)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge was asked to do center drills by the Bears at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

was asked to do center drills by the Bears at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) The Bears were out in force at Kansas State’s pro day with a focus on C Sam Hecht . (Brad Biggs)

. (Brad Biggs) Bears GM Ryan Poles, assistant GM Jeff King and director of player personnel Trey Koziol were at the Oklahoma pro day. Prominent Sooners in this class include DE R Mason Thomas, WR Deion Burks, DT Gracen Halton, TE Jaren Kanak, RB Jaydn Ott, S Robert Spears-Jennings and OL Febechi Nwaiwu. (Brad Biggs)

Combine Formal Interviews

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Tom Downey) Arkansas CB Julian Neal had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (James Simone)

had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (James Simone) Oregon S Dillon Thieneman had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)

had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano) Missouri WR Kevin Coleman Jr. said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Khari Thompson)

said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Khari Thompson) Florida CB Devin Moore had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)

had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano) Washington CB Tacario Davis was scheduled to have a formal interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)

was scheduled to have a formal interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano) Alabama TE Josh Cuevas said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Arye Pulli)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Arye Pulli) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met formally with the Bears at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)

met formally with the Bears at the Combine. (Arye Pulli) Miami DE Akheem Mesidor said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Nicholas Moreano) Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Dan Parr)

said he met with the Bears at the Combine. (Dan Parr) Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (CHGO)

All-Star Circuit

UTSA LB Shad Banks has had multiple meetings with the Bears between the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

has had multiple meetings with the Bears between the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Bears at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Bengals

30 Visits

Indiana RB Kaelon Black has a 30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)

has a 30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson) Ole Miss S Kapena Gushiken will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tony Pauline)

will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tony Pauline) Texas Tech DE Romello Height will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Matt Zenitz)

will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Matt Zenitz) Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis had a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Bengals before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Bengals before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Georgia State WR Ted Hurst met with the Bengals’ WR coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Bengals’ WR coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Bengals DC Al Golden and DL coach Jerry Montgomery were at Clemson’s pro day. The Tigers have a few draft-eligible linemen, including DT Peter Woods , DE T.J. Parker and DT DeMonte Capehart . (Billy Marshall)

and DL coach were at Clemson’s pro day. The Tigers have a few draft-eligible linemen, including DT , DE and DT . (Billy Marshall) Memphis OT Travis Burke will meet in person with the Bengals at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Combine Formal Interviews

Bills

30 Visits

Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Billy Marshall)

had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Billy Marshall) Louisville WR Chris Bell took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)

took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter and TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr visited the Bills. (Tony Pauline)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Oregon WR Malik Benson has a private workout scheduled with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)

has a private workout scheduled with the Bills. (Tony Pauline) Washington WR Denzel Boston has a private workout planned with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)

has a private workout planned with the Bills. (Tony Pauline) South Carolina State CB Jarod Washington met with the Bills at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Bills at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Arkansas LB Xavian Sorey Jr. met privately with the Bills before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Bills before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Toledo DB Andre Fuller will work out privately for the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)

Combine Formal Interviews

Broncos

30 Visits

Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a top 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)

will take a top 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans) Missouri DT Chris McClellan took a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Billy Marshall)

took a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Billy Marshall) Nebraska LB Dasan McCullough will visit the Broncos. (James Simone)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan and OL Evan Beerntsen met with the Broncos at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)

and OL met with the Broncos at their pro day. (Tony Pauline) Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Broncos at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Broncos at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Memphis OT Travis Burke has a private pro day meeting scheduled with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)

Combine Formal Interviews

Browns

30 Visits

Louisville WR Chris Bell had a 30 visit with the Browns. (Aaron Wilson)

had a 30 visit with the Browns. (Aaron Wilson) Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Kay Adams)

will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Kay Adams) Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler) According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Browns.

has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Browns. Miami OT Markel Bell has a 30 visit set up with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)

has a 30 visit set up with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler) According to Tom Pelissero, Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Ohio State WR Carnell Tate took a top 30 visit with the Browns.

and Ohio State WR took a top 30 visit with the Browns. Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson had a 30 visit with the Browns. (Mary Kay Cabot)

had a 30 visit with the Browns. (Mary Kay Cabot) Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (James Simone)

Combine Formal Interviews

Buccaneers

30 Visits

Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter)

took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Evan Winter) Missouri DE Zion Young visited the Buccaneers. (JC Allen)

visited the Buccaneers. (JC Allen) Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas will take a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (James Simone)

Combine Formal Interviews

Pewter Report is tracking the Buccaneers’ formal Combine interviews. On offense, the list includes Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor , Alabama QB Ty Simpson , Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson , Texas A&M RB Le’Veon Moss , Georgia State WR Ted Hurst , Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq , Ohio State TE Max Klare , Stanford TE Sam Roush , Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher , Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek and Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon .

, Alabama QB , Nebraska RB , Texas A&M RB , Georgia State WR , Oregon TE , Ohio State TE , Stanford TE , Texas A&M TE , Ohio State TE and Notre Dame TE . On defense, the list includes Ohio State LB Sonny Styles , Cincinnati LB Jake Golday , Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis , Alabama LB Justin Jefferson , Oklahoma LB Kendal Daniels , Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas , Illinois DE Gabe Jacas , Western Michigan DE Nadame Tucker , Clemson DE T.J. Parker , Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter , Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald , Florida DT Caleb Banks , Florida State DT Darrell Jackson , Arizona S Genesis Smith and Arizona CB Treydan Stukes .

, Cincinnati LB , Pittsburgh LB , Alabama LB , Oklahoma LB , Oklahoma DE , Illinois DE , Western Michigan DE , Clemson DE , Texas Tech DT , Ohio State DT , Florida DT , Florida State DT , Arizona S and Arizona CB . Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Buccaneers. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine meeting with the Buccaneers. (Tom Downey) Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Buccaneers. (Aaron Wilson)

met formally with the Buccaneers. (Aaron Wilson) Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez had a formal interview with the Buccaneers. (Tom Downey)

had a formal interview with the Buccaneers. (Tom Downey) Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Bucs. (Tom Downey)

had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Bucs. (Tom Downey) UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had four formal Combine interviews, including with the Bucs. (Tom Downey)

had four formal Combine interviews, including with the Bucs. (Tom Downey) Georgia LB CJ Allen had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Travis May)

had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Travis May) Miami DE Rueben Bain , Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell , Missouri DE Zion Young and Texas Tech DE David Bailey all had formal Combine interviews with the Bucs. (Ryan Roberts)

, Texas A&M DE , Missouri DE and Texas Tech DE all had formal Combine interviews with the Bucs. (Ryan Roberts) Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris had a formal interview with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Roberts)

had a formal interview with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Roberts) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Buccaneers. (Devin Jackson)

All-Star Circuit

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Buccaneers at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Cardinals

30 Visits

Florida DT Caleb Banks took a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Billy Marshall)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Oregon WR Malik Benson met one-on-one with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met one-on-one with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris met with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Cardinals around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Combine Formal Interviews

Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Cardinals. (Malik Wright)

met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Cardinals. (Malik Wright) Alabama QB Ty Simpson had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli) Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Browns at the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli)

said he met with the Browns at the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli) Miami DE Akheem Mesidor met formally with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan)

met formally with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan) Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo) Miami DE Rueben Bain and Ohio State LB Arvell Reese said they met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Darren Urban)

and Ohio State LB said they met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Darren Urban) Texas Tech DE David Bailey said he met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Dan Parr)

said he met with the Cardinals at the Combine. (Dan Parr) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Cardinals. (Devin Jackson)

All-Star Circuit

Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Cardinals at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Chargers

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Chargers OL coach Butch Barry was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer and G Josh Braun. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Penn State RB Kaytron Allen interviewed formally with the Chargers. (Tom Downey)

interviewed formally with the Chargers. (Tom Downey) Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Chargers at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)

met formally with the Chargers at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts) Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)

All-Star Circuit

Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne met formally with the Chargers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Chiefs

30 Visits

San Diego State CB Chris Johnson will visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)

will visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler) Florida DT Caleb Banks took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Arye Pulli)

Combine Formal Interviews

All-Star Circuit

Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne had heavy interest from the Chiefs at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

had heavy interest from the Chiefs at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Chiefs at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Colts

30 Visits

Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Ole Miss S Kapena Gushiken will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

will have a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline) Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

took a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Miami of Ohio LB Jackson Kuwatch has a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Colts before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Colts before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Kansas State TE Jerand Bradley has a meeting set up with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

has a meeting set up with the Colts. (Tony Pauline) Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Colts around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Ole Miss OL Jayden Williams has a private meeting with the Colts set up after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Justin Melo) Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Jake Arthur)

had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Jake Arthur) Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Sean Ackerman)

had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Sean Ackerman) USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Arye Pulli) Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Tom Downey) Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Colts. (Justin Melo) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Colts. (Devin Jackson)

Commanders

30 Visits

Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis will take a top 30 visit with the Commanders. (Nicki Jhabvala)

will take a top 30 visit with the Commanders. (Nicki Jhabvala) LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

has a 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

took a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Commanders.

has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Commanders. Ohio State WR Carnell Tate and the Commanders are trying to set up an official visit, per Tate. (John Keim)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Oregon WR Malik Benson met one-on-one with the Commanders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met one-on-one with the Commanders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Commanders around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Georgia CB Daylen Everette had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (James Simone)

had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (James Simone) LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

had a Combine formal with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler) Ohio State WR Carnell Tate had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (JP Finlay)

had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (JP Finlay) Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Commanders. (Tom Downey)

had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Commanders. (Tom Downey) Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Commanders. (Malik Wright)

met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Commanders. (Malik Wright) Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Commanders. (Destin Adams)

listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Commanders. (Destin Adams) Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore had a formal meeting with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal meeting with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli) Auburn DE Keyron Crawford said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Commanders. (Tom Downey)

said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Commanders. (Tom Downey) Texas Tech DE David Bailey had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Candi Waller)

had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Candi Waller) Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (John Keim)

indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (John Keim) Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (JP Finlay)

had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (JP Finlay) Ohio State LB Sonny Styles had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (John Keim)

All-Star Circuit

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Commanders at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

met with the Commanders at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo) Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne had heavy interest from the Commanders at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

had heavy interest from the Commanders at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) UTSA LB Shad Banks has had multiple meetings with the Commanders between the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Cowboys

30 Visits

Texas CB Malik Muhammad has an upcoming visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

has an upcoming visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo) Louisville DT Rene Konga will take a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) USC S Kamari Ramsey said he plans to visit the Cowboys. (USC)

said he plans to visit the Cowboys. (USC) Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

took a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit scheduled with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

has a 30 visit scheduled with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take an official visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Penn State OL Olavaivega Ioane , Drew Shelton , Nick Dawkins , and Nolan Rucci will work out privately for the Cowboys. (Tony Pauline)

, , , and will work out privately for the Cowboys. (Tony Pauline) Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson will have a private dinner with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

will have a private dinner with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo) TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr will meet with the Cowboys before his pro day and attend their local day. (Justin Melo)

will meet with the Cowboys before his pro day and attend their local day. (Justin Melo) San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had a private meeting with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

had a private meeting with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Cowboys OL coach Conor Riley was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton , G Jalen Farmer and G Josh Braun . (Tony Pauline)

was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C , G and G . (Tony Pauline) Toledo DB Andre Fuller will work out privately for the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

will work out privately for the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) LSU LB Harold Perkins has dinner scheduled with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Ryan Fowler)

has dinner scheduled with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Ryan Fowler) Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. is planning a private dinner with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Clarence Hill)

Combine Formal Interviews

All-Star Circuit

Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Cowboys at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Dolphins

30 Visits

LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit set up with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)

has a 30 visit set up with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler) According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Dolphins.

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Washington WR Denzel Boston met with the Dolphins at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Dolphins at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Dolphins after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Dolphins after his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Toledo DB Andre Fuller met privately with the Dolphins. (Jacob Infante)

Combine Formal Interviews

Miami QB Carson Beck had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Joe Schad)

had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Joe Schad) LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a formal interview scheduled with the Dolphins. (David Furones)

had a formal interview scheduled with the Dolphins. (David Furones) Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy met formally with the Dolphins. (Joe Schad)

met formally with the Dolphins. (Joe Schad) Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)

met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler) Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Dolphins at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)

met formally with the Dolphins at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts) Auburn DE Keldric Faulk had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones)

had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones) Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones)

indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (David Furones) Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Jets, among 17 total teams. (Josina Anderson)

All-Star Circuit

Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne met formally with the Dolphins at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Eagles

30 Visits

Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Eagles before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli)

will visit with the Eagles before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli) Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. took a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)

took a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler) Penn State G Olavaivega Ioane , DE Dani Dennis-Sutton and OT Drew Shelton will visit the Eagles. They count as local visits and not against the 30 limit. (Johnny McGonigal)

, DE and OT will visit the Eagles. They count as local visits and not against the 30 limit. (Johnny McGonigal) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore has a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)

Combine Formal Interviews

Falcons

30 Visits

Arkansas RB Mike Washington had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler) Michigan TE Marlin Klein visited the Falcons. (Billy Marshall)

visited the Falcons. (Billy Marshall) Memphis OT Travis Burke has an official visit scheduled with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Falcons around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Falcons around his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Falcons OL coach Dwayne Ledford was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer and G Josh Braun. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo) Texas CB Malik Muhammad had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo) Penn State RB Kaytron Allen interviewed formally with the Falcons. (Tom Downey)

interviewed formally with the Falcons. (Tom Downey) Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Ryan Roberts)

All-Star Circuit

UTSA LB Shad Banks has had multiple meetings with the Falcons between the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Giants

30 Visits

Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Giants before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli)

will visit with the Giants before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli) Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler) USC WR Makai Lemon will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler) Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Arye Pulli)

had a 30 visit with the Giants. (Arye Pulli) According to Art Stapleton, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love took an official “30” visit with the Giants.

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Giants at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Giants at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Navy RB/WR Eli Heidenreich only did receiver drills at his pro day, which were run by the Giants. (Tony Pauline)

only did receiver drills at his pro day, which were run by the Giants. (Tony Pauline) Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Giants around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

will have a private meeting with the Giants around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson) Memphis OT Travis Burke has an in-person meeting scheduled with the Giants around his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Combine Formal Interviews

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love met formally with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)

met formally with the Giants. (Art Stapleton) LSU CB Mansoor Delane and Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun had formal Combine interviews with the Giants. (SNY Giants)

and Ohio State CB had formal Combine interviews with the Giants. (SNY Giants) Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Giants. (Malik Wright)

met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Giants. (Malik Wright) Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Giants at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)

met formally with the Giants at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts) USC WR Makai Lemon said he met with the Giants at the Combine. (Chase Senior)

said he met with the Giants at the Combine. (Chase Senior) Ohio State WR Carnell Tate had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)

had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Giants. (Devin Jackson)

had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Giants. (Devin Jackson) Ohio State LB Sonny Styles had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)

had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton) Texas LB Anthony Hill and Clemson DT Peter Woods also had formal interviews with New York. (Stapleton)

and Clemson DT also had formal interviews with New York. (Stapleton) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter said he met with the Giants at the Combine (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

All-Star Circuit

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Giants at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

met with the Giants at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Giants at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Jaguars

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Jaguars around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Arizona State CB Keith Abney had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (John Shipley)

had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (John Shipley) Texas TE Jack Endries had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey) Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey) Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler)

met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler) Oregon OL Alex Harkey met formally at the Combine with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)

met formally at the Combine with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey) Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)

met formally with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey) Alabama C Parker Brailsford met formally with the Jaguars. (Cody Stoots)

met formally with the Jaguars. (Cody Stoots) Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Arye Pulli) Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo) Texas LB Anthony Hill said he met with the Jaguars at the Combine. (John Shipley)

All-Star Circuit

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Jaguars at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Jets

30 Visits

Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Jets before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli)

will visit with the Jets before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli) Penn State RB Nick Singleton will meet privately with the Jets. (Nick Farabaugh)

will meet privately with the Jets. (Nick Farabaugh) Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)

had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Arye Pulli) Tennessee DE Tyre West took a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

took a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Justin Melo) Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will take a 30 visit with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)

will take a 30 visit with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson) Indiana RB Kaelon Black has an official visit with the Jets. (Brian Costello)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Jets after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Jets after his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Navy DT Landon Robinson met with the Jets at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Jets at his pro day. (Justin Melo) Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Jets at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

All-Star Circuit

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Jets at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

met with the Jets at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Jets at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Lions

30 Visits

Marshall WR Demarcus Lacey visited the Lions. (Aaron Wilson)

visited the Lions. (Aaron Wilson) Tennessee DL Tyre West has a 30 visit with the Lions. (Arye Pulli)

Combine Formal Interviews

All-Star Circuit

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Lions at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Packers

Pro Days/Private Workouts

South Carolina State CB Jarod Washington met with the Packers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Packers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Packers around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Combine Formal Interviews

Oregon OL Alex Harkey met formally at the Combine with the Packers. (Tom Downey)

met formally at the Combine with the Packers. (Tom Downey) Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey) South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel)

had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met formally with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel)

met formally with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel) Iowa DB T.J. Hall had a formal combine interview with the Packers. (Emmett Matasovsky)

had a formal combine interview with the Packers. (Emmett Matasovsky) Florida State DT Darrell Jackson met formally with the Packers at the Combine. (Tom Downey)

met formally with the Packers at the Combine. (Tom Downey) LSU LB Harold Perkins had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Ryan Fowler)

All-Star Circuit

Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne met formally with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met formally with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

met individually with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler) Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr. met with the Packers at the Shrine Bowl. (Packers Weekly)

Panthers

30 Visits

Indiana RB Kaelon Black has a 30 visit scheduled with the Panthers. (Aaron Wilson)

has a 30 visit scheduled with the Panthers. (Aaron Wilson) Memphis OT Travis Burke will take a top 30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)

will take a top 30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Oregon WR Malik Benson met one-on-one with the Panthers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met one-on-one with the Panthers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Georgia TE Oscar Delp met with the Panthers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Panthers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo) Georgia CB Daylen Everette had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (James Simone)

had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (James Simone) Ohio State LB Sonny Styles said he had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Kassidy Hill)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Kassidy Hill) Auburn DE Keldric Faulk had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (David Newton)

All-Star Circuit

Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Panthers at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Patriots

30 Visits

Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler) Penn State S Zakee Wheatley has a 30 visit set up with the Patriots. (Nick Farabaugh)

has a 30 visit set up with the Patriots. (Nick Farabaugh) Clemson RB Adam Randall had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Billy Marshall)

had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Billy Marshall) Memphis OT Travis Burke will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)

will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo) Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Kay Adams)

took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Kay Adams) Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)

took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler) Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (James Simone)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Ole Miss OL Jayden Williams had a private meeting with the Patriots before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

had a private meeting with the Patriots before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Toledo DB Andre Fuller met privately with the Patriots. (Jacob Infante)

met privately with the Patriots. (Jacob Infante) Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Patriots before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Patriots before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Oklahoma S Robert Spears-Jennings met extensively with the Patriots at his pro day. Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton also met with the Patriots. (Tony Pauline)

met extensively with the Patriots at his pro day. Oklahoma DT also met with the Patriots. (Tony Pauline) Arkansas RB Mike Washington had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots and met privately with them before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots and met privately with them before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Patriots around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

will have a private meeting with the Patriots around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson) Memphis OT Travis Burke has an in-person meeting scheduled with the Patriots around his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Combine Formal Interviews

Arkansas RB Mike Washington had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots and met privately with them before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots and met privately with them before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli) SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Tom Downey) Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)

had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Patriots. (Tom Downey) Auburn DE Keyron Crawford said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)

said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Patriots. (Tom Downey) Missouri DE Zion Young met formally with the Patriots at the Combine. (Mark Daniels)

met formally with the Patriots at the Combine. (Mark Daniels) Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell said he met with the Patriots. (Mark Daniels)

Raiders

30 Visits

Washington WR Denzel Boston has 12 top 30 visits, including with the Raiders. (Brady Henderson)

has 12 top 30 visits, including with the Raiders. (Brady Henderson) Indiana RB Kaelon Black is visiting the Raiders. (Mitchell Renz)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Georgia WR Zachariah Branch met with the Raiders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson said he had six formal Combine interviews, including with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)

said he had six formal Combine interviews, including with the Raiders. (Justin Melo) Per multiple reports, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza said at the Combine he had a formal interview with the Raiders.

said at the Combine he had a formal interview with the Raiders. Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Vincent Bonsignore)

had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Vincent Bonsignore) Georgia WR Zachariah Branch had a formal interview with the Raiders. (Levi Edwards)

had a formal interview with the Raiders. (Levi Edwards) Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Raiders. (Malik Wright)

met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Raiders. (Malik Wright) Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal interview with the Raiders. (Adam Hill)

had a formal interview with the Raiders. (Adam Hill) South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Levi Edwards)

had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Levi Edwards) Indiana C Pat Coogan said he met with the Raiders at the Combine. (Adam Hill)

All-Star Circuit

Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Raiders at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Rams

30 Visits

According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Rams.

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Oregon OL Alex Harkey will work out privately for the Rams following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors.

will work out privately for the Rams following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors. San Diego State CB Chris Johnson has a private meeting with the Rams set up. (Kirk Kenney)

Combine Formal Interviews

LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Rams. (Ryan Fowler)

had a Combine formal with the Rams. (Ryan Fowler) Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Ryan Roberts)

had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Ryan Roberts) USC WR Makai Lemon said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Chase Senior)

said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Chase Senior) Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)

said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Arye Pulli) Miami DE Akheem Mesidor met formally with the Rams at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan)

met formally with the Rams at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Bowie TV)

Ravens

30 Visits

Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Ravens before the draft. (Arye Pulli)

will visit with the Ravens before the draft. (Arye Pulli) Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton will take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Arye Pulli)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Illinois G Josh Gesky met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Ravens OL coach Dwayne Ledford was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer and G Josh Braun. Baltimore has been especially connected to Burton. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Ravens. (Tom Downey)

had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Ravens. (Tom Downey) Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Ravens. (Tom Downey)

met formally with the Ravens. (Tom Downey) LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)

had a Combine formal with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler) Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Ravens at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)

met formally with the Ravens at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts) Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)

said he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Arye Pulli) Florida DT Caleb Banks said he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Bowie TV)

said he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Bowie TV) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Ravens. (Devin Jackson)

had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Ravens. (Devin Jackson) Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Ravens. (Jeff Zrebiec)

All-Star Circuit

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Ravens at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

met with the Ravens at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Ravens at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Saints

30 Visits

Penn State S Zakee Wheatley has a 30 visit set up with the Saints. (Nick Farabaugh)

has a 30 visit set up with the Saints. (Nick Farabaugh) LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit set up with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

has a 30 visit set up with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler) According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Saints.

has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Saints. Louisville WR Chris Bell had an official visit with the Saints. (Nick Underhill)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Washington WR Denzel Boston has a private workout planned with the Saints. (Tony Pauline)

has a private workout planned with the Saints. (Tony Pauline) Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan and OL Evan Beerntsen met with the Saints at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)

and OL met with the Saints at their pro day. (Tony Pauline) Toledo DB Andre Fuller met privately with the Saints. (Jacob Infante)

met privately with the Saints. (Jacob Infante) Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Saints around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Saints around his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Illinois G Josh Gesky met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) San Diego State CB Chris Johnson has a private meeting with the Saints set up. (Kirk Kenney)

has a private meeting with the Saints set up. (Kirk Kenney) Wyoming G Caeden Barnett met with the Saints before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Saints before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Alabama OL Jaeden Roberts will meet with the Saints after his pro day. (Nick Underhill)

will meet with the Saints after his pro day. (Nick Underhill) Memphis OT Travis Burke will meet in person with the Saints at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

will meet in person with the Saints at his pro day. (Justin Melo) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh has a private workout scheduled with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

Combine Formal Interviews

Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson said he had six formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Justin Melo)

said he had six formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Justin Melo) Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Saints. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine meeting with the Saints. (Tom Downey) Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Saints. (Ryan Fowler) Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Saints. (Tom Downey)

met formally with the Saints. (Tom Downey) Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Saints. (Malik Wright)

met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Saints. (Malik Wright) Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Saints at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)

met formally with the Saints at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts) Louisville WR Chris Bell said he met with the Saints at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)

said he met with the Saints at the Combine. (Arye Pulli) Ohio State WR Carnell Tate said he had a formal meeting with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)

said he had a formal meeting with the Saints. (Arye Pulli) LSU LB Harold Perkins had a formal meeting with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal meeting with the Saints. (Arye Pulli) Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Arye Pulli) Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Tom Downey)

had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Tom Downey) Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Candi Waller)

indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Candi Waller) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Devin Jackson)

All-Star Circuit

Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne met formally with the Saints at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Seahawks

30 Visits

South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)

will have a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline) Toledo DB Andre Fuller visited the Seahawks. (Jacob Infante)

visited the Seahawks. (Jacob Infante) Washington RB Jonah Coleman visited the Seahawks. He counts as a local visit. (Brian Nemhauser)

visited the Seahawks. He counts as a local visit. (Brian Nemhauser) San Diego State CB Chris Johnson will visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)

Combine Formal Interviews

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey)

met formally with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey) Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Seahawks at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)

said he met with the Seahawks at the Combine. (Arye Pulli) Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt said he had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli) Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli) USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli) Auburn DE Keyron Crawford said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey)

Steelers

30 Visits

Illinois DL James Thompson and Pitt LB Kyle Louis visited the Steelers. Louis counts as a local prospect and not against the 30 limit. (Ray Fittipaldo)

and Pitt LB visited the Steelers. Louis counts as a local prospect and not against the 30 limit. (Ray Fittipaldo) Washington WR Denzel Boston will take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)

will take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo) Miami QB Carson Beck and San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had top 30 visits with the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)

and San Diego State CB had top 30 visits with the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor) Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell and Kentucky WR Kendrick Law visited the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)

and Kentucky WR visited the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor) Penn State TE Khalil Dinkins visited the Steelers but doesn’t count toward the 30 limit as a local prospect. (Mike DeFabo)

visited the Steelers but doesn’t count toward the 30 limit as a local prospect. (Mike DeFabo) Washington CB Ephesians Prysock had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)

had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo) Miami OT Markel Bell had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Georgia WR Zachariah Branch had dinner with the Steelers before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Texans

30 Visits

South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Texans. (Tony Pauline)

will have a 30 visit with the Texans. (Tony Pauline) Clemson RB Adam Randall had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler) Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor took an official visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

South Carolina State CB Jarod Washington met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Texans GM Nick Caserio attended the South Carolina pro day and was paying close attention to the DB drills. South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse and S Jalon Kilgore are two of the notable draft-eligible Gamecocks. (Mike Kaye)

attended the South Carolina pro day and was paying close attention to the DB drills. South Carolina CB and S are two of the notable draft-eligible Gamecocks. (Mike Kaye) Navy DT Landon Robinson met with the Texans at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Texans at his pro day. (Justin Melo) Illinois G Josh Gesky met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Titans

30 Visits

LSU CB Mansoor Delane will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler) Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love visited the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)

visited the Titans. (Ryan Fowler) According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks, including with the Titans.

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Titans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

USC WR Makai Lemon and LSU WR Chris Hilton met formally with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)

and LSU WR met formally with the Titans. (Turron Davenport) Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. met formally with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)

met formally with the Titans. (Turron Davenport) Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)

had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Turron Davenport) Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge had a formal meeting with the Titans. (Nick Suss)

had a formal meeting with the Titans. (Nick Suss) Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Titans. (Malik Wright)

met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Titans. (Malik Wright) Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Titans. (Destin Adams)

listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Titans. (Destin Adams) Ohio State LB Arvell Reese , Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq , South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse , Texas A&M CB Will Lee and N.C. State DT Brandon Cleveland had formal Combine interviews with the Titans. (Justin Melo)

, Oregon TE , South Carolina CB , Texas A&M CB and N.C. State DT had formal Combine interviews with the Titans. (Justin Melo) Texas Tech DE David Bailey had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Terry McCormick)

had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Terry McCormick) Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Terry McCormick)

All-Star Circuit

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Titans at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

met with the Titans at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh met individually with the Titans at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Vikings

30 Visits

Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne had a 30 vist with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 vist with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin TE Lance Mason took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Aaron Wilson) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. He also has a private workout set up with the team. (Ryan Fowler)

Pro Days/Private Workouts

Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris met with the Vikings at his pro day. They’ll also have a private workout with OL Jayden Williams . (Tony Pauline)

met with the Vikings at his pro day. They’ll also have a private workout with OL . (Tony Pauline) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison also met privately with the Vikings. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. South Carolina RB also met privately with the Vikings. (Tony Pauline) Oregon OL Alex Harkey will work out privately for the Vikings following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors.

will work out privately for the Vikings following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors. Clemson OT Tristan Leigh will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. He also has a private workout set up with the team. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. He also has a private workout set up with the team. (Ryan Fowler) Arkansas DT Cam Ball met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Georgia Tech QB Haynes King met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met privately with the Vikings before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Georgia State WR Ted Hurst met with the Vikings’ WR coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Vikings’ WR coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) San Diego State CB Chris Johnson met with the Vikings at his pro day and the team also ran the position drills at the event. (Tony Pauline)

Combine Formal Interviews

Penn State RB Kaytron Allen interviewed formally with the Vikings. (Tom Downey)

interviewed formally with the Vikings. (Tom Downey) Connecticut WR Skyler Bell said he met with the Vikings at the Combine. (Storrs Central)

said he met with the Vikings at the Combine. (Storrs Central) Florida OT Austin Barber said he had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Travis May)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Travis May) Miami OT Markel Bell had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli) Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson had a formal meeting with the Vikings. (Connor Rogers)

All-Star Circuit

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Vikings at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)