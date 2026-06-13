AFC Notes: Quinshon Judkins, T.J. Watt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins enters the second year of his career after suffering a season-ending ankle injury and fractured fibula in week 16. Judkins says he’s taking things day by day toward feeling like himself again.

“Just taking it day by day, man, and just really knowing the goal and where I want to be and getting back to making plays on the field and just feeling like myself. So that’s what my main goal was,” Judkins said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Browns HC Todd Monken mentioned that Judkins looks confident in practice and is showing “explosion” again.

“[He] got his confidence back, his explosion. We’ll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good,” Monken said.

As for G Joel Bitonio announcing his retirement, Judkins reflected on the advice he received from his former locker-mate last year.

“It was really helpful, man,” Judkins said. “Just the advice, man. Advice that he’s given me. I would say just like I said, his leadership and just him as a person.”

Ravens

Ravens DE Mike Green finished with just 3.5 sacks in his rookie year despite playing 712 defensive snaps. Green reflected on a recent film session in which he was shown a cut-up of how many reps he had and how close he was to making a play. During that session, Green said it made him feel close to meeting his standard.

“When he made that cut-up of all these plays that I was literally just this close to making, it kind of made me realize I was playing a little bit better than I was, even though the stats didn’t necessarily show that,” Green said, via The Lounge podcast. “I think that cut-up showed me a lot about myself. Even though I felt like I didn’t necessarily meet the standard that I wanted to meet last year, I came very close.”

Steelers

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt made it clear that he will move around in DC Patrick Graham’s defense this season, which means he will likely line up as both a defensive end, outside linebacker, and even inside pass rusher in Pittsburgh’s defensive scheme. He admitted that he had been hesitant to do this in the past.

”I think in the past, it was a little bit more about me being stubborn,” Watt said, via Post-Gazette Sports. “I think this new system allows [more of that, because] a lot of it is built in, so I really can’t say no. I have to move with it. A lot of us are interchangeable parts. You’re not just learning your position, you kind of have to learn the whole defensive front structure because we all are basically interchangeable. We can do different things, so I think you’re going to see a lot more movement of not just me, but the whole front.”

“It’s been a lot, not going to lie to you,” Watt added on learning the new scheme. “It’s been a lot of studying, lot of learning, lot on the iPad. Also, trying to see the new faces, not only players but coaches, but it’s been a lot of really good work. As you guys can see, practices are a little bit different around here, tougher as you get older to get the work in, but it’s all been phenomenal.”