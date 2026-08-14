AFC Notes: Cashius Howell, Ethan Pocic, Ja’Kobi Lane, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals second-round DE Cashius Howell has made a strong first impression so far during training camp. Howell slid to the second round because of questions about his lack of arm length and being undersized. However, that hasn’t stopped him from chalking up some wins, including against veteran LT Orlando Brown Jr.

“The best thing he does is his ability to gain ground and keep going forward to the quarterback on a lot of his moves,” Brown said via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “He’s got unique body language. He starts the same every time. When you’re a pass rusher, and you’ve got good rhythm and timing off your third step, your fifth step, your second step, that is really, really rare. I think that’s just his style of play. Just natural. He moves in a unique way.”

Brown added he and the other veterans have been impressed with Howell’s demeanor, which gives him a good shot to be a contributing player sooner rather than later.

“Just his every-day attitude. His approach to work. Really mastering his craft,” Brown said. “Not a lot of guys come into the league at any position with his natural feel.”

Ravens

The Ravens signed veteran C Ethan Pocic to a one-year deal this offseason following his four years with the Browns. Baltimore HC Jesse Minter said Pocic will get an opportunity with their first-team offense in training camp.

“It is all part of a plan,” Minter said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “Again, I think the other guys, from a knowledge and terminology standpoint, they’ve been here the whole time. (Pocic) gets here the first day of camp. He has really been in this system now for not even two full weeks. We are letting him catch up.”

Ravens

Ravens’ third-round WR Ja’Kobi Lane has been making a strong impression during training camp on his coaches and teammates. Baltimore HC Jesse Minter praised the rookie’s ability to make contested catches and be a “friendly target” for their quarterbacks.

“There is consistency of making really contested, nice catches — being a really friendly target for the quarterback,” Minter said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He’s certainly starting to see a vision of maybe what he can become in the offense.”

Ravens OC Declan Doyle compared Lane to former Saints WR Mike Thomas.

“The guy that I was around that his hands remind me of is [former NFL great] Mike Thomas,” Doyle said. “Mike Thomas had these strong hands where he could pull it down in a way. You threw it in the vicinity, and you felt like he was going to go get it. There is a lot of that feeling. He is a very friendly guy to throw to.”

Minter was very impressed by a one-handed catch Lane made down the sideline and thinks he’s gaining Lamar Jackson‘s trust.

“That was a great play by Ja’Kobi,” Minter said. “He’s continued to flash and make those type of plays. As [for] anybody, you’re always searching for consistency down after down. Again, the more he shows Lamar that he’s making those types of plays, the more trust they build, and that’s really what training camp and what practice is all about.”