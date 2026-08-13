Ravens Restructuring OL Andrew Vorhees For $1.974M In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Ravens are restructuring OL Andrew Vorhees‘ contract for $1.974 million in 2026 cap space.

Spotrac adds Vorhees is signing a one-year, $1.7 million fully guaranteed deal. It’s worth noting Vorhees earned a salary increase for 2026 from the Proven Performance Escalator due to playing time a year ago.

Vorhees, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in the 2023 draft out of USC. He signed a four-year, $3,942,112 rookie deal through 2026 and was scheduled to make a base salary of $3,674,000 this year.

In 2025, Vorhees started all 17 games for the Ravens at left guard.