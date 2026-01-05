2026 Regular Season Opponents For All 32 NFL Teams

Here’s a breakdown of each team’s 2026 regular season opponents now that the 2025-26 regular season has officially come to a close.
AFC EAST
New England Patriots
- Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Denver, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Pittsburgh
- Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Seattle
Buffalo Bills
- Home: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
- Away: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Denver, Green Bay, Houston, Las Vegas, L.A. Rams, Minnesota
Miami Dolphins
- Home: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
- Away: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Denver, Indianapolis, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Minnesota, San Francisco
New York Jets
- Home: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Cleveland, Denver, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Minnesota
- Away: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Arizona, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Tennessee
AFC NORTH
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis
- Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Jacksonville, New England, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Tennessee
Baltimore Ravens
- Home: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee
- Away: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis
Cincinnati Bengals
- Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee
- Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Washington
Cleveland Browns
- Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas
- Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee
AFC SOUTH
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cleveland, New England, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington
- Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, N.Y. Giants
Houston Texans
- Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, N.Y. Giants
- Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Cleveland, Green Bay, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington
Indianapolis Colts
- Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Miami, N.Y. Giants
- Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Cleveland, Kansas City, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington
Tennessee Titans
- Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington
- Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Las Vegas, N.Y. Giants
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
- Home: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, Miami, Seattle
- Away: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Arizona, Carolina, New England, N.Y. Jets, Pittsburgh, San Francisco
Los Angeles Chargers
- Home: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Arizona, Houston, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco
- Away: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Kansas City Chiefs
- Home: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Arizona, Indianapolis, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco
- Away: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, Miami, Seattle
Las Vegas Raiders
- Home: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Miami, Seattle, Tennessee
- Away: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Arizona, Cleveland, New England, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco
NFC EAST
Philadelphia Eagles
- Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle
- Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Arizona, Chicago, Jacksonville, San Francisco, Tennessee
Dallas Cowboys
- Home: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Arizona, Baltimore, Jacksonville, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Tennessee
- Away: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, L.A. Rams, Seattle
Washington Commanders
- Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Houston, Indianapolis, L.A. Rams, Seattle
- Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Arizona, Jacksonville, Minnesota, San Francisco, Tennessee
New York Giants
- Home: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Arizona, Cleveland, Jacksonville, New Orleans, San Francisco, Tennessee
- Away: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, L.A. Rams, Seattle
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
- Home: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Jacksonville, New England, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay
- Away: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Miami, Seattle
Green Bay Packers
- Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Dallas, Houston, Miami
- Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, L.A. Rams, New England, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets, Tampa Bay
Minnesota Vikings
- Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Indianapolis, Miami, Washington
- Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, New England, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Tampa Bay
Detroit Lions
- Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New England, New Orleans, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets, Tampa Bay, Tennessee
- Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Miami
NFC SOUTH
Carolina Panthers
- Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Seattle
- Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Green Bay, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Home: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Cleveland, Green Bay, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Pittsburgh
- Away: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit
Atlanta Falcons
- Home: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, San Francisco
- Away: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Green Bay, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Washington
New Orleans Saints
- Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Pittsburgh
- Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, N.Y. Giants
NFC WEST
Seattle Seahawks
- Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New England, N.Y. Giants
- Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Washington
Los Angeles Rams
- Home: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Buffalo, Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Giants
- Away: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Washington
San Francisco 49ers
- Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Denver, Las Vegas, Miami, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Washington
- Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Giants
Arizona Cardinals
- Home: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Washington
- Away: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, N.Y. Giants
