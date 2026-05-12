Packers Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Green Bay Packers officially claimed DB M.J. Devonshire off waivers from the Bills and TE Luke Lachey off waivers from the Texans on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Lachey, 24, if a former seventh-round pick by the Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and spent the year on their practice squad.

The Texans re-signed him to a futures deal in January but waived him earlier this week.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Lachey appeared in 42 games and recorded 74 receptions for 893 yards (12.1 YPC) and four touchdowns.