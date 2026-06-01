BREAKING: Eagles Officially Trading A.J. Brown To Patriots

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are officially trading WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.
This had widely been expected all offseason, and it came down to final compensation to get the deal done. New England was reportedly hesitant to include a first-round pick in the deal earlier this offseason but ultimately land on moving a first in two years down the line instead of 2027.
Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.
He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.
However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.
In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.
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