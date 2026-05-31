AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Alex Singleton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

“There’s a ton of little things that we have to clean up, that if we can play how we should play, I mean we want to be the best Broncos defense in history,” Singleton said during an appearance on the DNVR Broncos podcast. “This organization has nothing but history in defense. So, to be able to come in Day 1, it’s our fourth year with (defensive coordinator) V.J. (Vance Joseph) to kind of, let’s get all the wrinkles figured out, which we’re doing right now. That’s what these next few weeks are all about. And I think if we just do the little things better, we will get those turnovers. So, it’s just kind of really all coming together even more. Last year felt like we were in sync. I think we will be even more. But that’s what the next four months is for, is to get that figured out, and I think when we do, the sky’s really the limit for us.”

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz recently mentioned that they haven’t ruled out re-signing veteran free agent WR Keenan Allen. When asked about Allen, Hortiz said they are letting things shake out with their younger players before making any decisions.

“Right now, we’re in a spot where we’re looking at the roster and letting these young guys get a chance. But I’ve had some communication with Keenan’s representation and we’ve talked. Right now, our guys we have here, we’re letting them grow and develop. But nothing but love for Keenan and that door is not closed,” Hortiz said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site.

Raiders

Former Raiders first-round WR Henry Ruggs III was responsible for a fatal car crash back in November of 2021, with the team releasing him the same day. Ruggs has played in just 20 career games and hopes to return to football, having initiated the parole process and seeking his release.

“Not a minute goes by where I don’t think of the pain I caused her family, her friends and the Las Vegas community,” Ruggs told the parole board. “I’m a religious person and pray for her family daily.”