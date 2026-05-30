Raiders Not Expected To Trade Maxx Crosby

J.L. Canfora of Sportsboom reports that Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is making strides in his recovery and is fired up to have a big year with the Raiders, with one GM noting that while the team may receive calls for him, Crosby will likely stay with the Raiders.

“He’s going to start the season there, and he’ll probably play his ass off,” an anonymous GM told Canfora. “They might get some calls (before the deadline), but I don’t think he’s getting moved now. I kind of think that ship has sailed.”

He originally requested a trade after the Raiders sidelined him during their push for the first overall draft pick. However, he recommitted to the team after a proposed trade with the Ravens fell apart.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.