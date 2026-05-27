AFC Notes: Derwin James, Trey Smith, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was asked if the team was prioritizing signing veteran S Derwin James to a contract that would keep him with the team for the rest of his career.

“It’s high. It’s high,” Hortiz told Kay Adams. “I’ve told the story, in Baltimore we had Derwin up there as the number one player on our board in that draft, you know, the number one player available when we were picking. And we took a trade back and he got picked. I said to him when I first met him, I’m like, ‘Gosh, you should’ve been a Raven. We traded away from you, but I’m glad you’re not because I’m here now.’ He’s such a special, special leader and person. Like Justin (Herbert), the talent is real and there, but the leadership, motivation, and energy he gives to everybody within the organization, throughout the entire building, are so unique. One of the best I’ve ever been around in terms of leadership, talent, and character.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OL Trey Smith said that he’s not used to having additional time this offseason after missing the playoffs last year.

“I’m excited to get back to work, period. This is the longest offseason I’ve had. I’m already a little bit antsy. I want to get back to lifting,” Smith said, via Chiefs Wire. “I want to get back to lifting and stuff. I’m trying to be smart and let the body heal and let everything take its course.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said third-round OL Trey Zuhn III has been cross-training at multiple positions along the offensive line to see his best fit. He was spotted at right tackle on the second day of OTAs.

“Really drafted Trey to be able to play a lot of positions,” Kubiak said, via Raiders Wire. “So, whether it’s tackle, guard, center, he’s learning it all. He’s got everything between the ears to do that and we’re going to give him a chance to help us in all areas of the line.”