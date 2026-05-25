NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Brendan Sorsby, Supplemental Draft, Packers, Vikings

Supplemental Draft

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby could be set to declare for the Supplemental Draft amid his gambling allegations, making him one of the most intriguing prospects to consider doing so in years, given that he was a candidate to be a first or second-round pick in next year’s draft.

“This is a player who is in the conversation for the top two rounds next year in the draft,” an executive said, via The Athletic. “He’s one of the guys who (scouts) were excited to evaluate. They were excited (about) this year and saw steady progression.”

“If he comes out in the supplemental draft, he’s going to be the most consequential prospect in a long, long time,” another executive said.

“He got caught,” said an anonymous coach of the gambling. “He’s probably not overly different from kids in college football or sports in general. They’re going to make mistakes. We all did at that age.”

Packers

The Packers didn’t have a first-round pick this year after sending it to the Cowboys for Micah Parsons, along with their first selection in next year’s draft. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who is skeptical of their approach, saying that a lot hinges on their development of players like QB Jordan Love, WR Matthew Golden, and WR Christian Watson.

“I’m a little worried about them,” the executive said. “Taking a step back, it’s depending on how some of the guys they already have develop: Jordan Love, Matthew Golden, Christian Watson. They lost a ton on defense in free agency. I’d be worried about the corner position.”

Regarding second-round CB Brandon Cisse, another executive asks if he will instantly earn a starting role.

“They drafted Cisse, who has had some moments, but it will be interesting to see how he plays as a pro, and it’s not clear how much he’ll contribute right away,” the executive said. “The defense is going to be a question mark. They are treading water in a division where Chicago has gotten better, Minnesota could be better with improved quarterback play and Detroit is still a physical team.”

Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Vikings

J.J. McCarthy enters the 2026 season with serious skepticism around his ability to be the Vikings’ starting quarterback. Minnesota OT Brian O’Neill stood behind McCarthy, saying he’s still early in his career and has great command of the locker room.

“If I was judged after my first 10 games in the NFL, I’m not playing right now. It’s still so fresh, and he’s only going to continue to get better… you hear the term lose the locker room. He had the locker room more than anybody I’ve seen ever,” O’Neill said, via VikingsWire.