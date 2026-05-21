NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/21

Bears
- Bears waived RB Deion Hankins.
- Bears signed RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Anthony Johnson.
- Bears placed P Tory Taylor on the exempt/international player list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed second-round LB Josiah Trotter.
Chargers
- Chargers waived DB Jerry Wilson.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed second-round DE R Mason Thomas.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived TE Jalin Conyers and G Braeden Daniels.
- Dolphins signed T Marques Cox and RB Carlos Washington.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed second-round TE Nate Boerkircher.
Texans
- Texans waived DB Ajani Carter.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DT Isaiahh Loudermilk.
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