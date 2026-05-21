NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/21

By
Nate Bouda
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Bears

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed second-round LB Josiah Trotter.

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed second-round DE R Mason Thomas.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived TE Jalin Conyers and G Braeden Daniels.
  • Dolphins signed T Marques Cox and RB Carlos Washington.

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed second-round TE Nate Boerkircher.

Texans

Vikings

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