Rams Were ‘Really Close’ To A.J. Brown Trade

The Eagles are almost certainly going to trade WR A.J. Brown after June 1st, with many around the league feeling a deal to the Patriots is inevitable.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Rams got closer to completing a deal for Brown than the Patriots have been to this point. He wouldn’t be surprised if the two sides re-engage in talks in the near future, especially with the off-field issues with Rams WR Puka Nacua.

“That was really close,” Garafolo said. “It was closer than it got with the Patriots. That was really close. There was one point where overnight it sort of died. It was like, ‘Late one night, this could be going down by the next morning. You know what, there’s too many moving parts here.'”

”I wouldn’t be surprised if the Rams re-emerge. I wouldn’t not be surprised if the Rams at some point re-engage and check in, and he checks in with them.”

The 49ers, Chiefs and Jaguars were also mentioned as potential destinations for Brown if nothing is worked out with New England. It sounds like the Rams could very well find themselves back into the mix when the time comes as well.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.