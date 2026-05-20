Vikings Request In-Person Interviews With Five GM Candidates

According to Jonathan Jones, the Vikings have requested in-person interviews with five candidates for their GM vacancy.

That list includes:

Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski Broncos AGM Reed Burckhardt Bills AGM Terrance Gray Rams AGM John McKay Seahawks AGM Nolan Teasley

That makes these five the finalists for Minnesota so far.

Burckhardt spent three seasons as Denver’s director of player personnel before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2025.

Before arriving at the Broncos, he spent 13 seasons with the Vikings in several roles, including director of pro scouting, assistant director of pro scouting, pro scout, area scout, personnel department assistant, and operations intern.

Teasley was hired by the Seahawks in 2013 as an intern in the team’s scouting department. He then spent the next three seasons as a pro personnel scout before being promoted to assistant director of pro personnel in 2017.

From there, Teasley moved director of pro personnel where he served from 2018 to 2022 before being promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2024 season.

Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting.

This was the list of reported candidates before the Vikings narrowed the search:

Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray (Finalist) Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander (withdrew) Rams assistant GM John McKay (Finalist) Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley (Finalist) Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski (Finalist) Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt (Finalist) Dolphins assistant GM Kyle Smith

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ GM search as the news is available.