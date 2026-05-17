Breer: Expect Stefon Diggs To Sign For Around One Year, $10M, Four Teams Mentioned

In a mailbag column last week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said he thinks WR Stefon Diggs will end up catching on with a team on a one-year deal for the 2026 season at around $10 million.

As far as who that team could end up being, Breer points out the Commanders would make a lot of sense given their need at receiver and Diggs’ connection to the area.

He also noted the Chiefs would make sense, while adding the Falcons and Rams as two other interesting landing spots.

Diggs was recently acquitted of assault charges in a case brought by his former personal chef, so that should clear the way for him to sign with a team in the coming weeks.

Diggs, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Patriots in 2025. He was released after just one season, though.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 85 catches on 102 targets for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

We have Diggs included in our Top 100 Available 2026 Free Agents list.