NFC Notes: DeMarvion Overshown, Antonio Williams, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders’ third-round WR Antonio Williams is hoping that his versatility and route-running skills will help him seamlessly transition into the team’s offense, something HC Dan Quinn has taken notice of.

“I feel like I’m a versatile player and I can line up everywhere and run every route,” Williams said, via Commanders.com. “So, I just like being able to go everywhere and I feel like I just have a lot of freedom to do that in this offense. It’s just really trying to perfect your craft and then taking a lot of stuff from other guys and just watching film and learning from them. So, I’ve always been a student of the game and always looking for ways to improve and get better.”

“I feel like that’s the name of the game,” Williams continued. “If you can get open, then a lot more balls will come your way. So, playing receiver, I feel like it’s my job to make it easier on the quarterback and create some extra space to give him an easier throw. So, I always want to be that guy and for the quarterback and just be his best friend. I’m going to put my head down every day and put in all the work and be the best version of myself, and hopefully that’s more than they expect from me.”

“What a fit,” Quinn said of Williams. “He’s got experience outside. He’s got experience playing inside in the slot. That type of versatility, that goes a big way, and seeing through the last few years [on] the film from him at Clemson at both spots demonstrated route running ability, we’re really pumped to have him.”

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Williams seamlessly join OC David Blough‘s offense and record “50-or-so” receptions as a rookie.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown is thankful to have a healthy offseason ahead of him to approach the regular season, and he isn’t taking it for granted, considering it hasn’t happened yet in his career due to his unfortunate injury history since being drafted by Dallas.

“Biggest blessing I can ask for,” Overshown said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I feel like everybody knows when I’m healthy, I’m one of the best linebackers in the league. That’s not to toot my own horn, but the film and that stats speaks for itself when I’m on the field. Being healthy is the number one way to stay on the field and be able to do what I do. “The fact that I get to go through this whole offseason as a healthy man, and coming into training camp healthy, I feel like people ain’t seen my best yet. So, I know it’s going to be one of my best years.”

Eagles

Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews was on Vanderbilt’s coaching staff last season and has high praise for TE Eli Stowers, who was selected by Philadelphia.

“I would love for my boys to be like Eli Stowers,” Matthews said during an interview with Zach Berman of The Athletic. “I don’t know if I can compliment a person better than that. You can’t be sensitive; you have to be legit intentional about your process and getting better if you’re going to be successful at Philly. He’s not fazed by anything going on outside of him in his day-to-day life. And you see that show up when he gets on the field as well.”