Cowboys Sign WR Jaden Smith

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed WR Jaden Smith, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Smith, 24, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in July 2025. He was waived with an injury designation after camp and spent the season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

The Buccaneers signed him in July of last year and waived him with an injury designation during training camp. After spending 2025 on injured reserve, Tampa Bay cut him loose in April.

Smith has yet to appear in an NFL game.