2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker

There’s a saying that the last few months leading up to the NFL Draft are “smokescreen season” as teams try to obscure their plans in the hopes that their favorite players won’t get sniped before their picks. While most of the tape grinding and scouting gets done in the fall, there is still plenty of new information during the pre-draft process, from all-star games to the Combine to workouts, interviews and visits. Sorting fact from fiction gets harder and harder the closer it gets to the end of April.

For the first time here at NFL Trade Rumors, we’re going to try to get a handle on that whole process. We’ll be tracking rumors as they come up from now until the NFL Draft. The goal is by the time the draft is done, we’ll have a virtual paper trail to look back at. From there, we can see where the narratives and reality matched up — or didn’t.

This is a great companion resource to use with our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker. Be sure to keep checking back to both for updates as the NFL draft gets closer.

Quarterbacks

It was hard to find teams at the Senior Bowl that had a first-round grade on Alabama QB Ty Simpson, who declared early for the 2026 Draft. (Matt Miller, 2/2)

49ers

The 49ers are planning to be aggressive this offseason when it comes to trades, including moving up in the draft and potentially targeting a receiver. (Grant Cohn, 1/21)

Buccaneers

The Bucs are eyeing Texas LB Anthony Hill. ( Tony Pauline , 12/31 )

Cardinals

and Miami’s are the top offensive tackles in this year’s draft class, while there is a “big drop-off” after those two. However, the Cardinals’ No. 3 overall pick is “way too early” for Fano or Mauigoa to be drafted. (Tony Pauline, 1/24) Internally the Cardinals have taken a liking to Alabama QB Ty Simpson. ( Josh Weinfuss , 12/30 )

Dolphins

The Dolphins are among the teams eyeing LSU CB Mansoor Delane . ( Tony Pauline , 12/26 )

. , 12/26 Texas CB Malik Muhammad is a potential second-round target for the Dolphins. ( Tony Pauline , 12/31 )

Eagles

People within the NFL who are familiar with how the Eagles do business believe Philadelphia might draft a quarterback this year. (Michael Silver, 1/16)

Jets

Some of the Jets’ offensive coaches, including OC Tanner Engstrand , were lobbying for the team to take QB Jalen Milroe in the third round in 2025. However, the Jets took CB Azareye’h Thomas instead who was a favorite of HC Aaron Glenn ‘s. ( Tony Pauline , 1/3 )

, were lobbying for the team to take QB in the third round in 2025. However, the Jets took CB instead who was a favorite of HC ‘s. , 1/3 It wasn’t the only factor in his decision to return to Oregon for the 2026 season, but QB Dante Moore did consider that there was a good chance he’d be drafted by the Jets if he declared and the organization is not in the most stable place. Moore also wants to accumulate more experience and take a crack at winning the Heisman and a national championship. (Tony Pauline, 1/14)

Lions

The Lions are among the teams eyeing LSU CB Mansoor Delane . ( Tony Pauline , 12/26 )

. , 12/26 Texas CB Malik Muhammad is a potential second-round target for the Lions. ( Tony Pauline , 12/31 )

Panthers

The Panthers are eyeing Texas LB Anthony Hill. ( Tony Pauline , 12/31 )

Rams

The Rams are among the teams eyeing LSU CB Mansoor Delane. ( Tony Pauline , 12/26 )

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores is expected to push for an edge rusher in the first round this year if one he likes slips to their pick, not necessarily a cornerback. (Tony Pauline, 1/29)

is expected to push for an edge rusher in the first round this year if one he likes slips to their pick, not necessarily a cornerback. (Tony Pauline, 1/29) Minnesota was also doing a ton of homework on the tight ends at the Senior Bowl, per Pauline, and could be targeting a blocking type on Day 3.