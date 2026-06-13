Four Teams That Were Reportedly Monitoring Myles Garrett Could Be Interested In Alex Highsmith?

Per Jason La Canfora, the Commanders, Eagles, Bills and 49ers could be suitors for Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith after monitoring the Myles Garrett market.

Earlier this offseason, it was reported Pittsburgh was expected to take calls on Highsmith and OLB Nick Herbig, but they ended up giving Herbig a four-year, $100 million extension since.

Canfora says the Steelers “are not pressed” to trade a pass rusher with the recent injuries to OLB T.J. Watt, but he feels Highsmith could be the one to go at some point during the summer or fall.

Highsmith, 28, was a two-year starter at UNC-Charlotte and earned third-team All-American honors in 2019. The Steelers selected him in the third round with the No. 102 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus and was due a base salary of $2.7 million in 2023 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Highsmith appeared in and started 13 games for the Steelers, recording 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

We’ll have more on Highsmith and the Steelers as the news is available.