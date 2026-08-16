Cowboys Signing Veteran EDGE Von Miller

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are expected to sign veteran EDGE Von Miller.
Both Miller and the Cowboys have since confirmed the news that he’s signing a one-year contract with Dallas.
Miller joins a Dallas pass rush unit that also includes Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Malachi Lawrence and James Houston.
Miller, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.
The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.
Denver officially picked up Miller’s option in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.
Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He agreed to a pay cut to remain with the Bills in 2024 but was let go to save cap space. He then signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2025 season.
In 2025, Miller appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders, making three starts and recording 26 tackles and nine sacks.
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