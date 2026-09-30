NFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, John Harbaugh, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels, LB Frankie Luvu, and TE Chig Okonkwo will all travel to London for practice in some capacity this week. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Quinn implied RB Austin Ekeler could be part of the team’s game plan as soon as this week: “We definitely expect him to travel and be part of it this week…We will get him into the mix.” (JP Finlay)
- ESPN’s John Keim made it clear the Ekeler signing had nothing to do with RB Rachaad White‘s shoulder, and it sounds more like a situation where a player they like is now healthy.
- Per Ben Standig, Ekeler worked out for Carolina last week and was expected to join their practice squad this week until Washington entered the conversation with a spot on the 53-man roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed DT Jonathan Bullard will miss three to four weeks with a calf injury. (Jon Machota)
- Jones said CB Shavon Revel‘s knee injury could be multiple weeks, but they’re unsure right now. (Machota)
- Jones noted there are “conversations going on” right now to possibly upgrade the roster. (Machota)
Giants
- The Giants recently acquired QB J.J. McCarthy from the Vikings. Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, citing a team source, reports New York believes it can still be successful with a “run-first” approach, with big plays scattered in by Jameis Winston‘s deep-throwing ability.
- Vacchiano mentions that Winston will have to “watch his back” once McCarthy acclimates to their playbook.
- Another source within the Giants tells Vacchiano that McCarthy is a better fit for their offense than Winston: “He’s just a better fit for what we want to do. He’s athletic. He’s much more like Dart than Winston is. He may not be better, but he’s a better fit.”
- Although HC John Harbaugh left the door open for a possible return by Jaxson Dart if the team qualifies for the playoffs, one team source told Vacchiano that Harbaugh was being “overly optimistic” and that it was an “aspirational statement” to keep spirits up.
- Vacchiano’s sources say the organization is focused on Dart having no setbacks in his recovery so he can be eased into their spring program and be fully ready for next year’s training camp.
- Harbaugh made it clear Winston will remain the starter for now after acquiring McCarthy: “Jameis will be starter for as long as I can see into the future.” (Pat Leonard)
- Harbaugh felt they added the best quarterback they could in McCarthy: “We wanted to go get the best quarterback we could get, and that’s what we did.” (Leonard)
- Harbaugh continued on Winston: “He’s our starting quarterback, and that’s why we’re rolling. We’ll be ready to play this game. Excited about Jameis. I think Jameis did all the things as a quarterback to win that game. But that doesn’t mean that’s where we stand.” (Leonard)
- He prefers to focus on the task at hand with the QB position and feels Winston gives them the best chance against Arizona: “Our design is to win the next game. Our design is to win the next week. Any other conversation you could ask me who the starting QB will be from next week for the next 5 years,” Harbaugh said. (Leonard)
- Over the next few days, the Giants will evaluate McCarthy to figure out the best way to onboard him. In the meantime, Harbaugh was clear that McCarthy could be the second- or third-string QB this week. (Leonard)
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