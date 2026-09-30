NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/30

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Dante Pettis to the practice squad.
Bears
- Bears designated DB Kyler Gordon to return from the PUP list.
Bills
- Bills signed DT Phidarian Mathis to the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DB Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad.
- Buccaneers placed WR Jalen McMillan on injured reserve.
- Buccaneers signed QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DE Myles Adams to the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed DE Charles Snowden to the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DT Elijah Garcia from the practice squad.
- Cowboys placed DE Jonathan Bullard and DB Jalen Thompson on injured reserve.
- Cowboys signed DB Alex Austin, DB Tyrek Funderburk, and DB Juanyeh Thomas to the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DT Keith Cooper to the practice squad.
- Dolphins designated DB Storm Duck to return from the PUP list.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DT Gabe Hall to the practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Brian Asamoah to the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants released NT Josh Tupou.
- Giants signed QB Jake Haener to the practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed LB Amen Ogbongbemiga from the practice squad.
- Lions signed WR Lawrence Keys to the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed G Kevin Zeitler.
- Packers placed WR Jayden Reed on injured reserve.
- Packers signed DT David Blay and WR Coleman Owen to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers waived LB Claudin Cherelus from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Panthers signed WR David Moore and RB Anthony Tyus from the practice squad.
- Panthers placed DB Jaycee Horn and DB Michael Jackson on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed DB Robert Rochell to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed T Da’Metrius Weatherspoon to the practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed RB Owen Wright to the practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed RB Dean Connors from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB K’Von Wallace from the practice squad.
- Ravens signed G Kyle Hergel and C Andre James to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo and DT Gary Smith to the practice squad.
- Seahawks released DB D’Anthony Bell and WR Julian Hicks from the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed LB Chris Braswell from the practice squad.
- Texans placed DT Mario Edwards on injured reserve.
- Texans signed DT Aaron Graves, LB Caleb Johnson, and WR Treyvhon Saunders to the practice squad.
- Texans released WR Bryce Oliver from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DE Keshawn Banks, RB Audric Estime, P Johnny Hekker, RB Devin Neal, and G Josh Priebe to the practice squad.
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