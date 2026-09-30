NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears designated DB Kyler Gordon to return from the PUP list.

Bills

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Chargers signed DE Myles Adams to the practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed DT Keith Cooper to the practice squad.
  • Dolphins designated DB Storm Duck to return from the PUP list.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed DT Gabe Hall to the practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

Lions

  • Lions signed LB Amen Ogbongbemiga from the practice squad.
  • Lions signed WR Lawrence Keys to the practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed T Da’Metrius Weatherspoon to the practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo and DT Gary Smith to the practice squad.
  • Seahawks released DB D’Anthony Bell and WR Julian Hicks from the practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans signed LB Chris Braswell from the practice squad.
  • Texans placed DT Mario Edwards on injured reserve.
  • Texans signed DT Aaron Graves, LB Caleb Johnson, and WR Treyvhon Saunders to the practice squad.
  • Texans released WR Bryce Oliver from the practice squad.

Vikings

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply