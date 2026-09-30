Cowboys Announce Six Moves, Place S Jalen Thompson On IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced they placed S Jalen Thompson and DT Jonathan Bullard on Wednesday.
Dallas also signed DT Elijah Garcia from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed DBs Alex Austin, Tyrek Funderburk, and Juanyeh Thomas to the practice squad in corresponding moves.
Dallas’ practice squad now includes:
- DT Tommy Dunn
- WR Jordan Hudson
- OT Marcellus Johnson
- DB Derion Kendrick
- WR Anthony Smith
- TE Michael Trigg
- LB Isaiah Land
- DL Adedayo Odeleye (International)
- LB Curtis Robinson
- DB Reddy Steward
- T Wanya Morris
- QB Joe Milton
- TE James Mitchell
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- DB Alex Austin
- DB Tyrek Funderburk
- DB Juanyeh Thomas
It was reported this week that Thompson is set to miss at least four weeks after injuring his hamstring in Week 3 against the Ravens, and a stint on injured reserve was likely.
Thompson, 28, was a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft by the Cardinals in 2019 out of Washington State.
He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $40 million extension in Arizona.
He played out that deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year deal with Dallas this offseason.
In 2026, Thompson has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded 17 total tackles.
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