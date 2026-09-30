Cowboys Announce Six Moves, Place S Jalen Thompson On IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced they placed S Jalen Thompson and DT Jonathan Bullard on Wednesday.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions: Reserve/Injured:

S Jalen Thompson

DT Jonathan Bullard Signed to the active roster from practice squad:

DT Elijah Garcia Signed to practice squad:

DB Alex Austin

DB Tyrek Funderburk

DB Juanyeh Thomas — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 30, 2026

Dallas also signed DT Elijah Garcia from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed DBs Alex Austin, Tyrek Funderburk, and Juanyeh Thomas to the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

DT Tommy Dunn WR Jordan Hudson OT Marcellus Johnson DB Derion Kendrick WR Anthony Smith TE Michael Trigg LB Isaiah Land DL Adedayo Odeleye (International) LB Curtis Robinson DB Reddy Steward T Wanya Morris QB Joe Milton TE James Mitchell RB Israel Abanikanda DB Alex Austin DB Tyrek Funderburk DB Juanyeh Thomas

It was reported this week that Thompson is set to miss at least four weeks after injuring his hamstring in Week 3 against the Ravens, and a stint on injured reserve was likely.

Thompson, 28, was a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft by the Cardinals in 2019 out of Washington State.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $40 million extension in Arizona.

He played out that deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year deal with Dallas this offseason.

In 2026, Thompson has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded 17 total tackles.