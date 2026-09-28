Latest On Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Potential Trade Market

Some have wondered if Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will remain with the team through this season after his production has not matched the investment of a fourth-overall pick the team made in 2024.

NFL reporter Charles Robinson wrote a lengthy piece where he dove into Harrison’s possible trade market and suitors based on what he’s hearing from front offices around the league.

One general manager gave some insight on the difficulties evaluating Harrison because of the lofty expectations that surrounded him as a prospect.

“He is a player that is getting judged relative to what he was supposed to be, while people are losing sight of the fact that he is still a useful player,” the GM said.

According to Robinson, three front offices agree Harrison is worth a projected late second-round pick, mostly because of his production at Ohio State and the “uneven nature of the Arizona Cardinals franchise that he was drafted into.”

“I think what we saw at Ohio State is still in there. But [in just over two seasons] he’s had two coaching staffs, [two] quarterbacks, an injury — it fits into the production and probably where his head is. … Football environment comes out. That’s not meant to criticize this [current] Arizona coaching staff, either. I’m sure they inherited whatever happened with Marvin in 2025,” a personnel executive said.

The other four front office executives Robinson spoke to feel Harrison is worth a third-round pick plus another asset, like a late pick or some combination of pick swaps. One GM pointed Robinson towards the Cowboys trade for WR George Pickens, where they gave up a third- and fifth-round pick for Pickens and a sixth-round pick.

One GM who fit into the latter of the evaluation thinks Harrison could be moved in a one-for-one player swap with another player who no longer fits a team’s coaching staff or scheme. The GM cited the Titans-Jets trade of DT T’Vondre Sweat for DE Jermaine Johnson, and he mentioned Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. as a potential option for a Harrison swap.

When it comes to potential suitors, Robinson was quick to rule out the Rams, Packers and 49ers because of the scheme similarities to Arizona. He also thinks a team acquiring Harrison should be familiar with him, and brings up the Bills and Texans as teams who fit that description.

Houston QB C.J. Stroud played with Harrison in 2022 at Ohio State, while Bills WR coach Drew Terrell worked with Harrison in Arizona in the same role in 2024 and 2025. Robinson also thinks Bills WR Keon Coleman would be a logical one-for-one swap for Harrison.

Finally, Robinson feels any receiver-needy team would make sense in Harrison’s market, and named the Patriots, Steelers, Colts, Texans and Bills. He does admit an increase in Harrison’s production in the coming weeks would quiet any trade talk, but if not, he could be moved at the deadline if Arizona falters and other teams get desperate for receiver help.

Harrison Jr., 24, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2025, Harrison Jr. appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and caught 41 passes for 608 yards (14.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.

In 2026, Harrison has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and caught four passes on nine targets for 73 yards.

We’ll have more on Harrison and the Cardinals as the news is available.