Report: Fair To Wonder If Cardinals Trade WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Before Next Season?

NFL reporter Charles Robinson writes that it’s become fair to wonder whether Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will remain with Arizona next season.

The perplexing struggles for the former No. 4 overall pick have continued to start his third season despite the new offense. Harrison has the same number of drops as catches (one apiece) and has been targeted just four times in two games.

Robinson notes the upcoming trade deadline might be the last chance for the Cardinals to get anything of substance for Harrison, and even then his trade market could be tepid.

He points out Harrison’s fifth-year option is a complicating factor. Worth $18.968 million guaranteed for the 2028 season, the option is unlikely to be exercised by the Cardinals or another team unless Harrison turns things around, per Robinson.

That makes Harrison a prove-it rental, and those players tend to be valued less on the trade market. Robinson points to the Cowboys’ deal for WR George Pickens as a possible best-case scenario. Dallas got Pickens and a sixth for a fifth and a third.

Harrison Jr., 24, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2025, Harrison Jr. appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and caught 41 passes for 608 yards (14.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.

In 2026, Harrison has appeared in two games for the Cardinals and caught one pass on four targets for 33 yards.

We’ll have more on Harrison and the Cardinals as the news is available.