NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed RB Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad.
  • Chiefs placed LB Cooper McDonald on injured reserve.
  • Chiefs signed LB Michael Heldman and DB Melvin Smith to the practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed LB Jack Kiser from the practice squad.
  • Jaguars placed DE B.J. Green on injured reserve.
  • Jaguars signed LB B.J. Ojulari to the practice squad.

Packers

  • Packers signed DT Eric Johnson and WR Quincy Skinner to the practice squad.

Ravens

Texans

Titans

  • Titans signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to the practice squad.
  • Titans released G Drew Moss from the practice squad.

Vikings

  • Vikings signed RB DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad.
  • Vikings placed RB Jordan Mason on injured reserve.
  • Vikings signed DB Maceo Beard and RB Jerome Ford to the practice squad.

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply