NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/16

49ers
- 49ers signed WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad.
- 49ers placed TE Jake Tonges on injured reserve.
- 49ers signed TE Jack Stoll to the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DB Kalen King from the practice squad.
- Cardinals placed DB Kitan Crawford on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed DB Art Green and DB Jerrick Reed to the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad.
- Chargers released DB Kaiir Elam from the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed RB Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad.
- Chiefs placed LB Cooper McDonald on injured reserve.
- Chiefs signed LB Michael Heldman and DB Melvin Smith to the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed DB Johnathan Edwards to the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed G Lucas Patrick.
- Commanders placed LB Jordan Magee on injured reserve.
- Commanders signed LB Marvin Jones and LB Austin Keys to the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DB Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad.
- Dolphins placed LB Kyle Louis on injured reserve.
- Dolphins signed LS Cal Adomitis to the practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed TE Nick Muse from the practice squad.
- Falcons placed DT Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve.
- Falcons signed RB Khalil Herbert and LB Drake Jackson to the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed NT Josh Tupou from the practice squad.
- Giants signed WR Dalen Cambre to the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LB Jack Kiser from the practice squad.
- Jaguars placed DE B.J. Green on injured reserve.
- Jaguars signed LB B.J. Ojulari to the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed DT Eric Johnson and WR Quincy Skinner to the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Chris Moore from the practice squad.
- Ravens placed WR Ja’Kobi Lane on injured reserve.
- Ravens signed DB Amani Oruwariye to the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed LB Jamal Hill from the practice squad.
- Texans signed LB Kenneth Murray to the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to the practice squad.
- Titans released G Drew Moss from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed RB DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad.
- Vikings placed RB Jordan Mason on injured reserve.
- Vikings signed DB Maceo Beard and RB Jerome Ford to the practice squad.
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