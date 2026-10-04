NFC Notes: D’Andre Swift, Eric Wilson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears signed RB D’Andre Swift to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension on September 12, with $26 million guaranteed, including $20.5 million in new money guarantees and $19.19 million fully guaranteed at signing through an $8 million signing bonus and his 2026 and 2027 salaries. (OTC)

to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension on September 12, with $26 million guaranteed, including $20.5 million in new money guarantees and $19.19 million fully guaranteed at signing through an $8 million signing bonus and his 2026 and 2027 salaries. (OTC) Swift’s contract includes annual per-game and roster bonuses, along with a $1 million roster bonus if he remains on the roster on the fifth day of the 2029 league year.

The deal gives Swift $13.5 million in fully guaranteed compensation at signing beyond his existing 2026 salary structure and ties additional guarantees to his continued presence on the roster.

Packers

The Packers signed veteran OL Laken Tomlinson to their active roster this week. Green Bay OC Adam Stenavich said Tomlinson brings a lot of experience and knowledge to their offensive line.

“Obviously he’s a vet. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s been through a lot of this before as far as different defenses, different calls, things like that. He’s familiar with this offense in a lot of aspects with the familiarity with San Francisco and the New York Jets when he was there. So I think he’ll acclimate pretty quickly. We’ll obviously see how it goes in practice and everything to see where he’s at,” Stenavich said, via the team’s site.

Green Bay also brought in veteran OT Mekhi Becton, and when asked if Tomlinson and Becton could start in Week 4, Stenavich said it is a possibility.

“Yeah, I think anything’s a possibility, for sure, so we’re going to do whatever we can to put the best guys out there. We’ve got to see where they’re at and just where they’re at with the playbook and the calls and everything like that, with the game plan. But yeah, everything’s a possibility and we’re going to try and explore all avenues,” Stenavich said.

Stenavich added that their offensive line must improve on handling stunts.

“We’ve got to do a better job covering guys up. The one thing I talked with the offensive line about is making sure we’re more proactive in our sets, we’re more aggressive, using our hands better, covering guys up. Some of the younger guys are playing a little passively. We’ve got to make sure we’re playing more on the line of scrimmage and being more physical in the pass game.”

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores talked about the impact and leadership that LB Eric Wilson has brought to the defense.

“Yeah, I mean, E-Wil has been tremendous for lack of a better term,” Flores said, via Vikings Wire. “He’s smart, he’s physical, he’s unselfish, he’s a very good blitzer, he’s good in pass coverage, he plays multiple positions, And so, you know, he means a lot to our defense. His versatility, you know, allows us to give other guys, you know, a break. You know, he goes in for Gink (Andrew Van Ginkel), he goes in to play Will, he plays some Mike.”