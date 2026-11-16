We will be tracking the 2027 NFL Draft order from now until the end of the season in February with weekly updates posted.
Be sure to check back for the latest updates!
- One quick note: The strength of schedule used is based on games played, as opposed to some other websites who use strength of schedule that includes games that haven’t been played.
2027 NFL Draft Order
|Pick
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|SOS
|1
|TEN
|1
|8
|0
|0.111
|0.465
|2
|LAC
|1
|8
|0
|0.111
|0.558
|3
|MIA
|1
|8
|0
|0.111
|0.588
|4
|NYJ
|2
|8
|0
|0.200
|0.553
|5
|PHI
|2
|7
|0
|0.222
|0.500
|6
|NYJ (IND)
|3
|7
|0
|0.300
|0.473
|7
|ARI
|3
|7
|0
|0.300
|0.595
|8
|ATL
|3
|7
|0
|0.300
|0.598
|9
|HOU
|3
|6
|0
|0.333
|0.506
|10
|NO
|3
|6
|0
|0.333
|0.547
|11
|TB
|3
|6
|0
|0.333
|0.588
|12
|WSH
|3
|5
|1
|0.389
|0.494
|13
|NYJ (DAL)
|4
|6
|0
|0.400
|0.436
|14
|BAL
|4
|6
|0
|0.400
|0.457
|15
|LV
|4
|6
|0
|0.400
|0.500
|16
|NE
|5
|5
|0
|0.500
|0.574
|17
|CLE (LAR)
|6
|4
|0
|0.600
|0.484
|18
|SEA
|6
|4
|0
|0.600
|0.516
|19
|CAR
|4
|5
|0
|0.444
|0.524
|20
|CLE
|6
|4
|0
|0.600
|0.424
|21
|DAL (GB)
|6
|4
|0
|0.600
|0.521
|22
|NYG
|5
|3
|1
|0.611
|0.345
|23
|PIT
|6
|3
|0
|0.667
|0.500
|24
|KC
|7
|2
|0
|0.778
|0.395
|25
|CIN
|7
|2
|0
|0.778
|0.410
|26
|CHI
|7
|2
|0
|0.778
|0.442
|27
|PHI (JAX)
|7
|2
|0
|0.778
|0.447
|28
|DET
|7
|2
|0
|0.778
|0.459
|29
|MIN
|7
|2
|0
|0.778
|0.524
|30
|DEN
|7
|2
|0
|0.778
|0.583
|31
|SF
|8
|1
|0
|0.889
|0.431
|32
|BUF
|8
|1
|0
|0.889
|0.453
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