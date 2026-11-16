We will be tracking the 2027 NFL Draft order from now until the end of the season in February with weekly updates posted.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates!

One quick note: The strength of schedule used is based on games played, as opposed to some other websites who use strength of schedule that includes games that haven’t been played.

2027 NFL Draft Order

Pick Team W L T PCT SOS 1 TEN 1 8 0 0.111 0.465 2 LAC 1 8 0 0.111 0.558 3 MIA 1 8 0 0.111 0.588 4 NYJ 2 8 0 0.200 0.553 5 PHI 2 7 0 0.222 0.500 6 NYJ (IND) 3 7 0 0.300 0.473 7 ARI 3 7 0 0.300 0.595 8 ATL 3 7 0 0.300 0.598 9 HOU 3 6 0 0.333 0.506 10 NO 3 6 0 0.333 0.547 11 TB 3 6 0 0.333 0.588 12 WSH 3 5 1 0.389 0.494 13 NYJ (DAL) 4 6 0 0.400 0.436 14 BAL 4 6 0 0.400 0.457 15 LV 4 6 0 0.400 0.500 16 NE 5 5 0 0.500 0.574

17 CLE (LAR) 6 4 0 0.600 0.484 18 SEA 6 4 0 0.600 0.516 19 CAR 4 5 0 0.444 0.524 20 CLE 6 4 0 0.600 0.424 21 DAL (GB) 6 4 0 0.600 0.521 22 NYG 5 3 1 0.611 0.345 23 PIT 6 3 0 0.667 0.500 24 KC 7 2 0 0.778 0.395 25 CIN 7 2 0 0.778 0.410 26 CHI 7 2 0 0.778 0.442 27 PHI (JAX) 7 2 0 0.778 0.447 28 DET 7 2 0 0.778 0.459 29 MIN 7 2 0 0.778 0.524 30 DEN 7 2 0 0.778 0.583 31 SF 8 1 0 0.889 0.431 32 BUF 8 1 0 0.889 0.453