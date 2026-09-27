Tracker For Potential Player Safety Suspensions

The NFL announced that starting this season it would be revamping how it disciplines and fines players for gameday violations.

Included in that is a one-game suspension for players who have three violations across five categories of emphasis for the league.

Those five include:

Blindside block

Hit on a defenseless player

Hip-drop tackle

Horse collar tackle

Impermissible use of the helmet

Players who commit three offenses in any of these categories during a season will be suspended for one game. Players who commit only one violation will receive 50 percent of their fine back at the end of the season as long as they appeal.

The NFL has an accountability page where all on-field fines are recorded. Here is a running list of players who have committed violations that would count toward a potential suspension.

Violations

Bears

Tyrique Stevenson (impermissible use of the helmet, Week 2) CB(impermissible use of the helmet, Week 2)

Bills

Broncos

Alex Singleton (hit on a defenseless player, Week 2) LB(hit on a defenseless player, Week 2)

Commanders

Jeremy Reaves (hit on a defenseless player, Week 2) (hit on a defenseless player, Week 2)

Dolphins

Chris Johnson (hip-drop tackle, Week 1) CB(hip-drop tackle, Week 1)

Packers

Evan Williams (hit on a defenseless player, Week 1) DB(hit on a defenseless player, Week 1)