Bears QB Caleb Williams Doubtful For Week 4

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Bears QB Caleb Williams is currently considered doubtful for the team’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Eagles.

Fowler added that the Bears would likely start veteran QB Case Keenum, but said QB2 Tyson Bagent remains in concussion protocol. However, Bagent was progressing through the protocol and still has a chance to start at this time.

Williams was carted off on Sunday after suffering a non-contact hamstring injury, but the worst-case scenario seems to have been avoided for Chicago’s signal caller.

Williams, 24, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for 2028.

In 2025, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and completed 58.1 percent of pass attempts for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 77 times for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Williams and the Bears as it becomes available.