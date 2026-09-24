Bears Host CB Elijah Jones For Tryout

The Chicago Bears brought in CB Elijah Jones for a tryout on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Jones, 26, was a four-year starter at Boston College, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and was an honorable mention for All-ACC in 2022.

Jones signed a four-year, $5,685,518 rookie contract that includes a $954,920 signing bonus and carries a $708,730 cap figure in 2024. He was going into the third year of that deal when Arizona waived him coming out of the preseason. The Giants signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose earlier this week.

During his college career, Jones appeared in 60 games and recorded 156 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 43 pass defenses.