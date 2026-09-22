Bears Announcing Four Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they officially signed LS Scott Daly to the active roster from New Orleans’ practice squad and waived LS Beau Gardner.

We have made a series of roster moves including signing Scott Daly to the active roster — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 22, 2026

They also signed CB Nick McCloud to the practice squad and cut OL Kyle Hergel.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

RB Salvon Ahmed G Caden Barnett TE Stephen Carlson DE Marcus Davenport WR Kaden Davis LB Wayne Matthews WR Scott Miller DB Deantre Prince WR J.P. Richardson LB Buddy Johnson OL Christian Jones RB Zavier Scott TE Qadir Ismail DB Anthony Johnson (injured) QB Miller Moss DB Keidron Smith CB Nick McCloud

Daly, 32, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2018 but was let go before the season started. He was out of the NFL until 2021 when the Lions signed him to a one-year deal.

Detroit re-signed Daly as an ERFA for 2022 and 2023 and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. Daly was released at the end of training camp in 2024 and caught on with the Bears practice squad before signing to the active roster in September.

Daly signed a one-year deal with the Bears for 2025 and signed with the Buccaneers this offseason but was let go after camp. He then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad and then the Saints’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2025, Daly appeared in all 17 games for the Bears.

In 2026, Daly has appeared in one game for the Saints.