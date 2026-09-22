Jaguars Sign TE Brenden Bates

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed TE Brenden Bates to the practice squad.

Bates, 26, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky following the 2024 draft. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, and the Jets quickly claimed him off waivers.

Cleveland signed Bates off the Jets’ practice squad in December 2024, but he was waived after making their initial 53-man roster in 2025.

Bates was on the Browns’ practice squad but was claimed by Houston. He was waived by Houston and claimed by Cleveland. The Browns re-signed him to a one-year deal for 2026 but waived him with an injury settlement near the end of camp.

In 2025, Bates appeared in nine games for the Texans and Browns and caught four passes for 48 yards.