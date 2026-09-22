Colts Officially Sign WR Darius Slayton Among Three Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have officially signed WR Darius Slayton to a contract.

The Colts also placed DE Michael Clemons on injured reserve and released BR Anderson Castle from the practice squad.

Slayton, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.

Slayton re-signed with the Giants again last offseason on a three-year, $36 million contract, but he was cut shortly after camp before this season.

In 2025, Slayton appeared in 14 games for the Giants and caught 37 passes on 63 targets for 538 yards and one touchdown.