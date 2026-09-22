Bears Signing LS Scott Daly Off Saints’ Practice Squad

Brad Biggs reports the Bears are signing LS Scott Daly to the active roster off the Saints’ practice squad.

It’s worth noting Saints LS Zach Wood is on injured reserve with a calf injury, and Daly was elevated in his place for Week 2.

Daly, 32, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2018 but was let go before the season started. He was out of the NFL until 2021 when the Lions signed him to a one-year deal.

Detroit re-signed Daly as an ERFA for 2022 and 2023 and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. Daly was released at the end of training camp in 2024 and caught on with the Bears practice squad before signing to the active roster in September.

Daly signed a one-year deal with the Bears for 2025 and signed with the Buccaneers this offseason but was let go after camp. He then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad and then the Saints’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2025, Daly appeared in all 17 games for the Bears.

In 2026, Daly has appeared in one game for the Saints.