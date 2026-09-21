Caleb Williams Avoided Major Hamstring Injury, Bears Not Ruling Him Out For Week 3

Per Tom Pelissero, tests confirmed Bears QB Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Vikings.

Pelissero went as far as to say the team isn’t ruling him out for Week 3 on Monday against the Eagles.

Williams was carted off on Sunday after suffering a non-contact injury, but the worst-case scenario seems to have been avoided for Chicago’s signal caller.

Williams, 24, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for 2028.

In 2025, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and completed 58.1 percent of pass attempts for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 77 times for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Williams as soon as the info is available.