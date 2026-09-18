NFL Transactions: Friday 9/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Browns

  • Browns released WR Kole Wilson from the practice squad.
  • Browns signed WR Jimmy Horn to the practice squad.

Eagles

  • Eagles released WR Danny Gray from the practice squad.

Giants

  • Giants placed DB Paulson Adebo on injured reserve.
  • Giants signed DB Nikko Reed from the Chargers’ practice squad.

Rams

  • Rams signed DB Tanner Ingle from the practice squad.
  • Rams signed DT Jaxson Moi to the practice squad.

Saints

  • Saints placed LS Zach Wood on injured reserve.
  • Saints signed LS Scott Daly to the practice squad.
  • Saints signed RB C.J. Donaldson from the practice squad.

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply