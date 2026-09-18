NFL Transactions: Friday 9/18

Bears
- Bears placed DB Anthony Johnson on the practice squad injured list.
- Bears signed DB Keidron Smith to the practice squad.
Browns
- Browns released WR Kole Wilson from the practice squad.
- Browns signed WR Jimmy Horn to the practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles released WR Danny Gray from the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed DB Paulson Adebo on injured reserve.
- Giants signed DB Nikko Reed from the Chargers’ practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Tanner Ingle from the practice squad.
- Rams signed DT Jaxson Moi to the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints placed LS Zach Wood on injured reserve.
- Saints signed LS Scott Daly to the practice squad.
- Saints signed RB C.J. Donaldson from the practice squad.
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