Rams Officially Place OLB Myles Garrett On IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have officially placed OLB Myles Garrett on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games.

Garrett recently had arthroscopic knee surgery to address a lingering issue that had been bothering him since early August.

Garrett, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money. He was entering the second year of his contract, and will now average $40.8 million per year under his reworked deal.

In 2025, Garrett appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on Garrett as the news is available.