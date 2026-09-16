NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Carson Beck, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers CB Renardo Green recorded an interception in their 27-7 win over the Rams in Week 1. Green reflected on the play, saying QB Matthew Stafford “underestimated my abilities” to jump on the out-route by WR Puka Nacua.

“I knew the way I played it, I knew he (Stafford) didn’t see me, and even if he did, he didn’t think I could get to it,” Green said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He underestimated my abilities and what I could do, and he paid for it. I sunk under it and made a play on the ball.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Green is one of the players he is most excited about because of his development over the offseason.

“He was one of the guys I was most excited about this year just in terms of taking such a big step from the year before and he had that hamstring which set him back and he wasn’t able to (practice) until this week,” Shanahan said. “He was working all week to get up and for him to be healthy enough to play it through that game, make it through the game without getting an injury and to play at the level he did I thought was huge.”

Cardinals

Carson Beck starts the season third on the Cardinals’ depth chart after being a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Arizona HC Mike LaFleur said they are making sure Beck stays prepared.

“We are making sure that Carson is connected with it,” LaFleur said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “Regardless, even if we had not done that, the other thing we do with the potential inactives and practice squad guys, the guys that don’t get a ton of reps with their side, they stay after practice in that 5-to-10 minute window where, in Carson’s case, he can spot-throw through the script. You try to keep him as connected because as you know you are one or two plays away.”

As for Gardner Minshew being their No. 2 quarterback, LaFleur said his experience is important to them.

“We talked to Gardner,” LaFleur said. “Gardner has played a lot of football and Carson hasn’t. As you are trying to develop these guys we just thought it was right to do that. Had Gardner been a second-year guy and was the No. 2, we probably wouldn’t be doing this.” Seahawks Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald confirmed that QB Sam Darnold has been ruled out for Week 2 because of his soft-tissue injury, and Drew Lock will start, per Curtis Crabtree.

confirmed that QB has been ruled out for Week 2 because of his soft-tissue injury, and will start, per Curtis Crabtree. Macdonald added that they don’t expect to place Darnold on injured reserve.